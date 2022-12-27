Polydextrose Market Share Worth US$413 million by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Usage of Polydextrose as a Thickener and Stabilizer is Increasing the Growth of the Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Polydextrose Market size is forecast to reach $413 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Polydextrose is a synthetic polymer that is derived from glucose. It is produced from natural raw materials such as sorbitol, citric acid, and dextrose. It is also used as a replacement for starch, fat, and sugar as it is a polysaccharide. It is used for increasing the non-dietary fiber content in the food. Polydextrose is highly soluble and has rheological properties. Increasing awareness regarding the product among the consumers and increasing consumption of nutritional foods are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing demand for Polydextrose in commercial beverages, frozen desserts, & breakfast and increasing demand in functional food as carbohydrates owing to its prebiotic benefits is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Polydextrose Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Polydextrose-Market-Research-508040

Flashing year-end sale @ IndustryARC..!!

Buy any Report using “FLAT1000”

& Get FLAT 1000$ OFF, Grab the offer before it is gone.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated the Polydextrose Market in 2020 owing to the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of Polydextrose and the increasing demand for carbohydrates. The Polydextrose Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing demand for natural & healthy Polydextrose products and increasing health concerns among the consumers are likely to aid the market growth of the Polydextrose Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be the Polydextrose Market report.

4. The high cost of Polydextrose products and increasing government regulations are poised to create hurdles for the Polydextrose Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508040

Segmental Analysis:

1. Powder held the largest share in the Polydextrose Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Polydextrose is perfectly soluble in water and is tasteless, odorless, and is white cream-colored granular powder. Polydextrose provides mouth sensation and it has texture properties that substitute sugar and starch.

2. North America dominated the Polydextrose Market with a major share of 33.5% in 2020. This is owing to the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of Polydextrose, increasing demand for Polydextrose-based food products, increasing shift in consumption of consumers towards healthy nutrition is also increasing the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the changing food preference.

3. It decreases the low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. High solubility and rheological properties add a texture to the variety of the liquids along with the increasing concerns of the health-conscious consumers. Thus, increasing the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

4. Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Polydextrose Market are the high cost of the Polydextrose products and stringent government regulations. The increasing availability of a large number of gelatin and the presence of a large number of substitutes is also set to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polydextrose industry are -

1. Tate & Lyle

2. Cargill Inc.

3. Shandong Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

4. Danisco

5. Medallion Labs

Click on the following link to buy the Polydextrose Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508040

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Flavonoids in Dietary Supplements Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18108/flavonoids-in-dietary-supplements-market.html

B. Food Safety Testing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/10595/food-safety-testing-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062