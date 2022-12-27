Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market Size Expected to Reach USD 68.6 Billion with CAGR of 5.5% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The consumption of Plastic in electronics and Increasing demand for Films in Agriculture will increase the demand for Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market size is forecast to reach US$68.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027. Linear-Low Density polyethylene is formed by copolymerizing ethylene with high reactive alkenes such as hexane, butane, and octane. Linear-Low Density Polyethylene is widely used for the production of geomembrane liners, toys, sheets and covers, plastic bags, flexible tubing waste liners, and packaging films owing to the properties such as high strength, durability, ease to handle, and inexpensive. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The increasing demand for plastics in automotive, defense, construction, and others in Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is driving the market demand for Linear-Low Density Polyethylene.

2. The growing usage of Linear-Low Density Polyethylene in plastic bags, toys, sheets cover, flexible tubing, and others are influencing the growth of the Linear-Low Density polyethylene market due to good water absorption quality along with high chemical and impact strength.

3. The rise in the demand for protective films in agriculture owing to reduce soil erosion and improve crop production will accelerate the Linear-Low Density polyethylene market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The Roto molding segments accounted for around 15% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The factor that is helping in the growth of the Roto molding segment is widely used to manufacture hollow components using plastics like containers, tankers, bins, pallets, boats, bottles, pipes, a body of different gadgets, and others. These components are widely used in various industries like construction, transportation, consumer goods, and others.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Linear-Low Density Polyethylene market in 2021 up to 45%, owing to the presence of large Infrastructure projects in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, and others. The comprehensive use of Linear-Low Density Polyethylene in building & construction, electronic goods, healthcare, and others is helping in the market growth during the forecast period.

3. The Protective films type segments accounted for approximately 65% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Protective films is a material used to protect surfaces from scratches, abrasion, humidity, dust and give resistance to UV radiation, hot and cold temperature. The Protective films are widely used in Aerospace engineering to create quieter, lighter, and damage-resistant equipment, industries require protective film for customized sizes to fit various pieces of equipment or newly manufactured products.

4. The Transportation segment accounted for more than 13% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increasing demand for lightweight vehicles by replacing aluminum and steel components with plastic to improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Linear low-density polyethylene is widely used to manufacture various auto components like liners, dashboards, and others owing to its superior impact high strength, improved aesthetics, recyclability, scratch resistance, easy moldability, vibration, and noise control.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Industry are -

1. The Dow Chemical Company

2. Exxon Mobil Corporation

3. Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

4. Mitsubishi Co. Ltd

5. Borealis AG



