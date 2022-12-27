Increased Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Propel the Rare Earth Metals Market Growth to 10.1% CAGR During the Period 2023-2033: Future Market Insights, Inc. Presents Latest Analysis

The increasing scope for applications of rare earth metals in a variety of avenues such as electronics, ceramics, glass, and defence is spurring sales prospects. Rising demand from diverse industries including defence, consumer goods, electronic among others is spurring sales prospects

The surging demand for rare earth metals can be ascribed to the increase in the sales of consumer electronics. Be it smartphones or laptops. These metals are used in the speakers of these devices. Apart from that, the key players in the electronics sector are betting on the high-temperature resistance offered by these metals, which allows them to function with higher efficiency.

Furthermore, growth in the sales of electric vehicles is also expected to surge the demand for rare earth metals during the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that rare earth metals assist in miniaturizing the size of the circuit, which makes electric vehicles work using lesser components.

Moreover, rapid urbanization worldwide is also expected to surge the market growth of rare earth metals. This is owing to the fact that rare earth metals are used in the construction industry as well. Apart from this, rare earth metals are also used in the process of digitization, which is happening at a rapid rate in developing countries.

Even the healthcare sector has seen a surge in the application of rare earth metals. These are specifically used for manufacturing MRI machines, insulin pumps, pacemakers, etc. Apart from that, these are also used as high-strength aluminum alloys, metal halide lamps, etc.

Additionally, the majority of the companies are looking to work on the idea of sustainability, as a result of which they are developing plans to cut down emissions. Thus, these firms have started adopting renewable sources of energy. The implementation of rare earth metals supports the functioning of renewable energy systems, which is expected to further surge their market growth.

Thus, from the insights delivered by FMI researchers, it can be inferred that “an increase in the adoption of electric vehicles, coupled with the increased application across sectors and a number of other factors are expected to surge the rare earth metals market share during the forecast period.”

Key Takeaways:

The market of rare earth metals is expected to surge at a CAGR of 10.1% during the period 2023-2033.

The rare earth metals market is valued at US$ 5.6 billion as of 2023.

By 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 14.6 billion.

As per the regional analysis, Asia Pacific is the largest rare earth metals market, having a share of nearly 70% in 2022.

Based on the country-wise analysis, China market is the largest market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6%.

The USA market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Brazil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%.

India rare earth metals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%.

Japan market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%.

As per application, the magnets segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.

As per metal type, the neodymium segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%.



Companies Profiled

Arafura Resources

Lynas Rare Earths

Alkane Resources

China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd,

RISING NONFERROUS METALS CO., LTD,

China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd,

Beijing Zhongke Sanhuan High-tech Co. Ltd.



Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the rare earth metals market are mainly focusing on merging with other key players tap into each other’s crucial resources. Apart from that, the market is also witnessing strategic collaborations with players from the other niches.

Some of the recent developments in the rare earth metals market are:

In August 2022, the Arafura Resources examined pathways to decarbonisation and how Mining, Oil & Gas companies can prosper in a low carbon world using innovative solutions & emerging cost-effective technologies.

In July 2022, Lynas Rare Earth was shortlisted for prestigious WA Golden Gecko environmental excellence award.

Rare Earth Metals Market Segmentation

By Application:

Catalysts,

Permanent Magnets,

Metallurgy and Alloys,

Polishing,

Glass,

Phosphors,

Ceramics,

Others

By Metal Type:

Neodymium,

Yttrium,

Dysprosium,

Terbium,

Europium,

Cerium,

Lanthanum



