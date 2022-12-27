Japanese Traditional Crafts TokyoStore Special Sale!

StyleLife Co., Ltd. which manages TokyoStore, a Japanese traditional crafts retailer, will hold a 15% off sale on all products from December 28, 2022, to January 8, 2023.

TokyoStore Sale Details

TokyoStore official online store: https://f-tokyo.jp/

Enter coupon code "TOKYOSTORE" on the cart screen to get 15% OFF

The coupon is valid from December 28, 2022, to January 8, 2023, in Japan Standard Time

Applicable products: Traditional crafts sold at TokyoStore

*Some products do not apply.

About TokyoStore

Online multi-brand store of Japanese traditional crafts managed by StyleLife Co., Ltd.

TokyoStore offers Tatami mats, Tatami rug carpets, Japanese paper lanterns, Kotatsu futons, Noren tapestries, Arita-yaki tablewares, Tokoname-yaki and Kutani-yaki Kyusu teapots, Yunomi teacups, Sake bottles, Sake cups, Beckoning cats, Kokeshi dolls, and other traditional Japanese goods. We are an online store ( https://f-tokyo.jp/ ) that sells Japanese traditional goods worldwide.

Shipping date of purchased items

Some TokyoStore products are made after the order.

In such cases, some products may take 3-5 business days to ship because our craftsmen carefully make each product immediately after the order.

TokyoStore will be closed for the New Year holidays from December 29, 2022, to January 4, 2023. Therefore, orders placed before or after the vacation will be shipped after January 4 after the completion of the ordered item, which may depend on the stock availability and number of orders.

*We will contact the shipping date after your order is placed.

Delivery Timeframe

TokyoStore ships via FedEx or Japan Post Express Delivery with a tracking number.

Some countries and regions are still experiencing delays in air service due to the pandemic.

We appreciate your understanding.

FedEx or Japan Post Express Delivery Delivery Time

Asia: about 1 week

U.S.: about 1 to 2 weeks

Other areas: about 1 to 3 weeks

