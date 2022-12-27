Fabric Detergent Market to Reach US$33.2 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rapidly rising demand for fabric detergent in various end use industries for cleaning and scouring applications has driven the growth of Fabric Detergent Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Fabric Detergent Market size is forecast to reach US$33.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027. Rising preference for redolence fabric detergents and the development of new products is accelerating the growth of the fabric detergent market and is gaining consumer acceptance. The manufacturers produce fabric detergent products with unique fragrance, quality, packaging, and price, which is driving the fabric detergent market growth. Increasing demand for fabric detergents such as laundry liquid, detergent tablets, fabric softeners, and laundry balls, which generally consists of surfactants owing to its cleaning characteristics is widely used to wash laundry. Moreover, regulatory agencies are conscious of the chemicals used in laundry detergents, thus, environmentally friendly detergents excluding chemicals such as phosphate is also driving the market growth in the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fabric Detergent Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific region dominates the fabric detergent market owing to the rising growth in dying industry.

2. The increasing demand for fabric detergent in health and hygiene products, due to its usage in the washing of apparels, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the fabric detergent market in the upcoming years.

3. However, the environmental and health effects associated with the fabric detergent can hinder the growth of the market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The liquid detergent segment held the largest share in the fabric detergent market in 2021. Liquid fabric detergent is growing at a higher rate as compared to powder products owing to its large-scale adoption, due to the convenient and comfortable usage of laundry liquid. Additionally, liquid detergents are cheaper to manufacture and also the margin is large, in comparison to solid fabric detergent. The increasing growth of the innovative fabric detergent products is also driving the liquid detergent market growth.

2. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the fabric detergent market with a share of 37% in the year 2021. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing requirement for fabric detergent in developing countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Rising demand for fabric detergent due to institutional development is expected to drive the fabric detergent market growth during the forecast period.

3. The household segment held the largest share in the fabric detergent market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027. The increasing significance of healthier lifestyles with growing concerns among individuals about health and hygiene has caused an increase in per capita spending on household cleaning products including fabric detergents.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fabric Detergent Industry are -

1. The Clorox Company

2. Procter & Gamble

3. Henkel AG

4. Unilever plc

5. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc



