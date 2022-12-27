Polyaspartic Coatings Market worth $421.3 Million by 2026 at a growth rate of 3.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

polyaspartic coating offers great protection against corrosion which is estimated to increase the demand for Polyaspartic Coatings Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Polyaspartic Coatings Market size is forecast to reach US$421.3 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026 due to increasing demand from building & construction, automotive, and other industries. Polyaspartic coatings are based on aliphatic isocyanates which are designed to exhibit rapid curing capabilities and are applied in extremely low temperatures below 00 Centigrade. Polyaspratic coating market will upsurge as it is widely used in building structures due to its various properties such as less drying times, greater film thickness which provides UV protection to underlying coatings, environmentally friendly, low volatile organic compound, and others. Furthermore, the emerging applications of polyaspartic coatings in landscape and transportation industries, as these coatings offer excellent corrosion resistance and dry extremely fast, are anticipated to further propel the polyaspartic coatings market globally. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polyaspartic Coatings Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the polyaspartic coatings market due to growing consumption from various sectors such as building & construction, marine, transportation, and others in Asian countries.

2. Growing demand for polyaspartic coatings, as they provide waterproof coatings in bridge construction, commercial architecture, and floor & roof coatings with excellent flexibility and low volatile organic compound.

3. However, easy availability of substitutes at low costs such as epoxy, polyurethane, and others may create hurdles for these aliphatic isocyanates based polyaspartic coatings market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Building & construction segment dominated the polyaspartic coatings market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026 due to polyaspartic coatings used for decorative coatings and provide UV protection. Polyaspratic coatings are sustainable coating products that consume less energy and emits less volatile organic compound.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the polyaspartic coatings market in 2020 with 30%, due to the growing consumption of polyaspartic coatings in the building & construction, transportation, industrial, and power generation sectors in Asian countries. In China, the consumption of polyaspartic coatings in various sectors such as building & construction, transportation, power generation, and others is rapidly increasing.

3. According to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), 14 construction investment projects were approved worth CNY177.8 billion (US$25.2 billion), following approvals of CNY68.9 billion (US$10.1 billion) in August 2020. Hence, such factors are expected to grow the market size.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyaspartic Coatings Industry are -

1. The Sherwin-Williams Company

2. PPG Industries

3. BASF SE

4. AkzoNobel

5. Hempel



