Chelate Fertilizer Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2023-2028

Global Chelate Fertilizer Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Chelate Fertilizer Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global chelate fertilizer market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like types, micronutrients, applications, crop types, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 6.5%
Some of the key factors driving the chelate fertilizer market expansion include an increase in demand for high-value crops and the increased use of sophisticated agriculture practises. There is a higher demand for agricultural products due to the growth in population and decrease of arable land.
In order to meet the demands of a growing population and the food processing sector, farmers are experimenting with new ways to increase crop yields while simultaneously boosting efficiency. The world market for chelate fertilizers is being driven by the rising demand for high-value crops including gourmet mushrooms, lavender, and garlic.
Additionally, a growing population, supportive policies by various governments toward the agricultural sector, and a focus by key players to provide cutting-edge goods are some of the reasons driving the global chelate fertilizers market. Chelate fertilizers are essential for increasing agricultural output. The popularity of GMO crops is also creating an enormous adoption potential for chelate fertilizers, fuelling the market expansion throughout the forecast period. This is aiding the chelate fertilizer market growth.
Micronutrients contribute to the general health and growth of plants. They encourage vital plant functions and growth, which results in crops that act as nutrient-dense food for both animals and people. Micronutrients frequently in insufficient supply for growing crops include iron, boron, manganese, chlorine, copper, molybdenum, and zinc.
Chelate Fertilizer Industry Definition and Major Segments
A chelate fertilizer is a type of fertilizer with chelated micronutrients, in which micronutrient ions are surrounded by bigger molecules known as a ligand or chelators, for example, iron. The ligands substances can be either natural or artificial. When these substances are combined with a micronutrient, a chelated micronutrient is created which is then used in fertilizers. Chelated micronutrients are protected from oxidation, precipitation, and immobilization under specific circumstances.
Based on type, the market is segmented into:
• EDTA
• EDDHA
• DTPA
• IDHA
• Others
On the basis of micronutrients, the market is categorised into:
• Iron
• Zinc
• Manganese
• Copper
• Others
By application, the market is divided into:
• Soil
• Foliar
• Fertigation
• Others
On the basis of crop type, the market is classified into:
• Field Crops
• Horticultural Crops
• Plantation
• Turf and Ornamentals
• Others
Based on region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Chelate Fertilizer Market Trends
The growing demand for EDTA type of chelate fertilizers is a key trend in the chelate fertilizer market. The expansion of EDTA chelates throughout the forecast period is being driven by its capacity to treat dangerous lead poisoning in the soil by eliminating contaminants including mercury, cadmium, and lead. The fastest rise among agricultural chelates is anticipated for the fully biodegradable IDHA chelates. The need for IDHA chelating agents in agriculture is being driven by the growing focus on sustainable agricultural practises in Europe and around the world.
The Asia Pacific region has dominated the global chelate fertilizer market, with a few of the important countries in the region including China and India. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to continue growing throughout the projected period due to the region’s growing population. China is anticipated to hold a sizable portion of the Asia Pacific market for chelate fertilizers. Farmers have been driven to grow crops with larger yields due to the region’s rapid population development and rising food consumption, which has increased the demand for chelates in the area.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global chelate fertilizer market report include:
Yara International ASA
Valagro S.p.A.
Deretil Agronutritional
Haifa Group
Van Iperen International
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers, and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
