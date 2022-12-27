Rev. Michael H. Lavery's newly released "Lucius: A Soldier's Journey" is a compelling historical fiction that brings biblical figures to life like never before.

"Lucius: A Soldier's Journey" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Michael H. Lavery is a captivating tale of self-discovery, loyalty, and unexpected turns of fate that follows the life of a young soldier on a collision course with humanity's salvation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lucius: A Soldier's Journey": a fast-paced and exciting biblical fiction. "Lucius: A Soldier's Journey" is the creation of published author Rev. Michael H. Lavery, a 1979 graduate of Midwestern Baptist College. He is currently pastoring Tabernacle Baptist Church of Maywood, Illinois, where he has served for the past forty-two years.

Rev. Lavery shares, "Lucius is a soldier of Rome. Lucius is a man of renown, from a family whose military lineage is as old as Rome itself. He is loyal to Caesar, a part of the iron fist that imposes Caesar's will. Lucius is conflicted. On one hand, he serves Caesar. On the other, he loathes the power lust of an empire whose concept of peace always leaves another war to fight.

"Then there is the father of Lucius. A father who was taken from him early in his life yet, in such a short time, imputed to his son concepts that were anything but Roman—his hatred of slavery and his view that people were to be heard and respected rather than ruled. These concepts would forever forge the character of young Lucius.

"Lucius, now an old soldier, still seeks truth but wonders if it exists. But then comes the fateful reassignment that would put him on a collision course with the one who is the truth."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Michael H. Lavery's new book will captivate the imagination from the first page as an unexpected tale of faith unfolds.

Rev. Lavery paints a masterful picture within the pages of this enthralling flagship novel.

