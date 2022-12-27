Rev. Joe Roberts's newly released "The Narrow Road: Poems along the Way" is a heartfelt selection of poems inspired by the author's personal journey of faith

"The Narrow Road: Poems along the Way" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Joe Roberts is an impactful collection of encouraging poetry that takes readers deep into the challenges and victories of seeking a connection with Christ.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Narrow Road: Poems along the Way": a potent anthology that will encourage the spirit. "The Narrow Road: Poems along the Way" is the creation of published author Rev. Joe Roberts, an ordained minister and retired pastor. He is also a Vietnam veteran. Rev. Roberts resides in Hayward, California, with his wife, Cynthia, who he has been married to for fifty years. Together, they have two sons, Ian and Brian, as well as two daughters-in-law, Wendy and Marise, and three grandchildren, Ewan, Owen, and Olivia.

Rev. Roberts shares, "The Narrow Road is a collection of spiritual poems that chronicles Rev. Roberts' personal journey in search of, finding and walk with Jesus Christ. It is the author's hope that others will see their own walk among these words and that these poetical pieces might inspire, encourage, and aid in their own journey. The author also hopes that for those seeking meaning in their lives will ask the question, 'Who is this Jesus and what can he do for me?'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Joe Roberts's new book is an uplifting message of encouragement for those seeking spiritual growth.

Rev. Roberts shares a deeply personal journey chronicled within lyrical writings that will resonate with and encourage many.

Consumers can purchase "The Narrow Road: Poems along the Way" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Narrow Road: Poems along the Way," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing