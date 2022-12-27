Ron Goltry's newly released "Vera of the Prairie" is an enjoyable fiction that takes readers on an intrepid adventure to build a fresh start.

"Vera of the Prairie" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron Goltry is an engaging historical fiction that follows a family on a journey across the country from Chicago to Kansas through danger, adventure, and unexpected lessons on life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Vera of the Prairie": a captivating tale of perseverance and faith. "Vera of the Prairie" is the creation of published author Ron Goltry, who grew up on a farm in southeast Kansas. He is a veteran of six years in the navy, where he was trained in electronics. His electronics career took him from Kansas to Kentucky for twenty-eight years where he retired. In his retirement years, Goltry enjoys writing fiction, reading quality literature, photography, and drawing. He also enjoys spending time with his grandchildren. He lives near Raleigh, North Carolina, with his wife Mary.

Goltry shares, "In 1849, a young and determined urban family departs Chicago to make an incredible seven- hundred-mile trek across the plains of Illinois and hills of Missouri to settle in Indian Territory called Kansas. Challenged by storms and thieves, the Walker family completes their months-long trek with five children, four horses, and much resolve. They settle into their new home to establish a homestead in the tallgrass of Kansas. Vera had a hard life with many trials and tribulations, but her faith and trust in God never wavered."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Goltry's new book shares a story that could be pulled from the pages of history as a compelling story of homesteading unfolds.

Goltry spins an enjoyable tale within the pages of his flagship novella that will have readers racing to see what hopes will be fulfilled and challenges mastered as a devoted family leaves behind all they've known.

