Michael W. Peterson's newly released non-fiction book "My Road to a Gift of Life" is a powerful personal account of battling cancer and then later kidney disease.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Road to a Gift of Life": a reflective look into the challenges and victories on the road to recovery. "My Road to a Gift of Life" is the creation of published author Michael W. Peterson, a retired financial planner with thirty-six years of service and a founding partner of Wealth Guard Financial. In the midst of a successful career, Peterson experienced major health issues that "hurried" him into the retirement arena. He was born and raised in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and has been a resident of Stow, Ohio, for thirty-eight years. He and his wife, Jeanne, enjoy traveling, their three sons, and their families, including six grandchildren.

Peterson shares, "My Road to a Gift of Life begins in my nephrologist's examination room at the Cleveland Clinic. It is here that I learn that my kidneys are declining and approaching dangerous levels of failure. I will have to go on dialysis or have a kidney transplant soon. The road I will travel is filled with potholes and detours along the way.

"An unexpected major surgery, disappointing results from a living donor, and issues with the new kidney were some of the challenges I was faced with. My Road to a Gift of Life ends with a surprise meeting and an emotional farewell."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael W. Peterson's new non-fiction book appeals to all age groups and offers a medically insightful account of living with severe chronic kidney disease.

Peterson shares his hopes of spreading awareness of a life-threatening disease, as well as spreading encouragement to those already navigating the road to recovery.

Consumers can purchase "My Road to a Gift of Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "My Road to a Gift of Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

