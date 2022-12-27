Dr. Felix J. Rolle II's newly released "Revealing the Power of Psalm 23" is a helpful study of scripture that will encourage readers in pursuit of living by faith

"Revealing the Power of Psalm 23" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Felix J. Rolle II is an enjoyable discussion of Psalm 23 that will bring readers a sense of clarity regarding God's grace and offer of salvation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Revealing the Power of Psalm 23": a heartfelt study that will empower readers in their connection with God's grace. "Revealing the Power of Psalm 23" is the creation of published author Dr. Felix J. Rolle II, a proud father and grandfather who was born and raised in the Bahamas. Dr. Felix's academic preparation took him through the local community college, various seminars, and conferences offered by Bahamas Faith Ministries International; then home studies, conferences, and seminars with Christian International School of Theology; and then to North Carolina Theological Seminary at the Global satellite campus on New Providence, The Bahamas.

Dr. Rolle shares, "Here is your personal key to unlocking the power of the twenty-third Psalm. This is also your opportunity to equip yourself with some of the promises, which were made available and free of charge to every believer. Just like David the shepherd, you, too, can enjoy the goodness of the Lord right here in the land of the living. Understanding what David wrote will empower you to boldly declare 'The Lord is my Shepherd. My future is secured!'

"Your confidence in God's promises concerning His provisions for you, your emotions, your spiritual life, your enemies, your position in His kingdom, and your overall future will come alive as you meditate on and internalize what gave David the inspiration to pen this psalm. Just as this psalm stands out, so will your life when you begin to identify with and personalize the Creator's comforting thoughts and plans for you.

"You are of the Lord's sheepfold; therefore, you must know the truth and the whole story behind His blessings, tender care, and love for you. As you follow Him, you will come face to face with His abundant supply of goodness, uncompromising tenderness, and steadfast faithfulness. Upon experiencing the Lord like David did, then you too will enthusiastically choose to dwell in His house forever."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Felix J. Rolle II's new book is an uplifting and informative look at key components of God's word.

Rolle offers a concise but empowering read that will challenge and encourage readers in their faith.

Consumers can purchase "Revealing the Power of Psalm 23" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Revealing the Power of Psalm 23," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing