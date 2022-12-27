Jack Myrick's newly released "Eureka" is an enjoyable discussion of how to find one's purpose

"Eureka" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jack Myrick is an informative and uplifting study of how to walk in God's plan and find fulfillment within the Kingdom.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Eureka": a helpful resource that empowers readers in the pursuit of a fulfilling life. "Eureka" is the creation of published author Jack Myrick, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who enjoys life in Oklahoma.

Myrick shares, "Master trainer and career coach Jack Myrick shares the practices he uses to find clarity for his Christian journey and keep him centered in God's will and on God's path. Let him be your guide and show you how you can do the same by following some simple steps.

"The most frequent desire that the people whom Jack works with is their quest for clarity—specifically, clarity when it comes to God's will and the path he has for their life. Jack sought the same quest in his own life and, through God's grace, found a simple guide that helped him. He calls it the kingdom compass.

"By using this kingdom compass, he now walks the path God created him for and loves to share this strategy with others. When we step into God's path, we not only get clarity but we also bless those whom God leads us to serve. Following God's instructions, we become the miracle someone else has been praying for. The message in this book helps you find clarity and purpose for your journey as a Christ follower.

"God promises in Ephesians he will do more than we can even imagine. Get on his path now and experience this in your own life. Get the clarity you so much desire, and learn to teach others to do the same."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Myrick's new book draws from the author's experiences as a career coach to offer a straightforward guide to spiritual connection.

Myrick shares in hopes of aiding others on their path to living with purpose in God's plan.

