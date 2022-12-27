WeedLife, Inc. to Acquire Saving Grace Oil, Inc.
Acquiring and supercharging CBD companies with global marketing campaigns through our HempTalk.com social networks, will increase our bottom-line revenues”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeedLife, Inc., a social networking technology company operating in the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, announced today that it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of the CBD company, Saving Grace Oil, Inc.
— Mike Fuller
“Our 2023 business model of acquiring and supercharging CBD companies with global marketing campaigns through our WeedLife.com and HempTalk.com social networks, aims to rapidly increase our bottom-line revenues by leveraging the international audience of users on both platforms,” said WeedLife’s CIO, Mike Fuller.
“Aiding WeedLife through the process of rolling up CBD companies into its international social network will not only add to WeedLife’s quarterly revenues, but it will increase the market cap of the company as it prepares for a possible 2023 liquidity event” added Ken Tapp, WeedLife’s Chairman.
According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Cannabidiol Market Information By Form, Route of Administration, End User, Product, Application, Source, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market size was valued USD 9.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 59.3 Billion by 2030, according to a press release provided by Market Research Future (MRFR) on Oct 17th, 2022 (https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/10/17/2535824/0/en/Cannabidiol-CBD-Market-Size-Worth-USD-59-3-Billion-by-2030-at-18-2-CAGR-Report-by-Market-Research-Future-MRFR.html).
According to the MRFR press release, The vital contenders in the cannabidiol (CBD) market are:
• Folium Biosciences
• Aphria Inc.
• Isodiol International Inc
• Canopy Growth Corporation Inc
• Medical Marijuana, Inc.
• Green Roads of Florida
• Freedom Leaf, Inc
• ENDOCA LLC
• CBD Health Solutions LLC
• CV Sciences
• Elixinol Global Limited
WeedLife aims to potentially add itself to the list above by acquiring CBD companies like Saving Grace Oil, Inc. and plugging them into its global social network that’s accessed by more than 120 countries.
About WeedLife, Inc.
The WeedLife consist of two separate and unique social networking platforms, WeedLife.com and HempTalk.com, that globally connect and educate consumers, experts, care givers and medical professionals.
WeedLife.com is a consumer-to-consumer cannabis social network that was launched in 2013. Ten years later, it has become the most widely used social platform in the world, used each month by cannabis enthusiast from more than 120 countries. Join millions of other people like yourself, helping to educate one another through the ever changing and growing legalized industry, at https://www.WeedLife.com
HempTalk is a marketplace platform for educating consumers specifically about the use cases, brands, and unique benefits of legal CBD products for humans and pets. HempTalk.com allows for CBD and hemp companies to reach an international user group of professionals and CBD consumers, through affiliate marketing and educational articles, videos, and podcasts. Learn more about CBD and hemp products at https://www.HempTalk.com
About Saving Grace Oil, Inc.
Saving Grace Oil is committed to making sure that we provide our customers with the highest quality CBD products. All of our products, including the Daily Full Spectrum Formula, Wellness Full Spectrum Formula, and others, are made from the finest ingredients, thus guaranteeing efficacy and safety. When you choose Saving Grace Oil for your CBD products, you can rest assured that you are getting the best CBD oils for addressing anxiety, stress, and pain relief.
Shop our CBD products at https://www.SavingGraceCBD.com
Todd Markey
WeedLife, Inc.
+1 844-420-4208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn