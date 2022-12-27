South America Fiber Cement Market Size Expected to Reach US$1.5 billion with CAGR of 4.4% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increase in the number of construction projects in South America is one of the primary reasons driving the growth of the South America Fiber Cement Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The South America Fiber Cement Market size is estimated to reach US$1.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Fiber cement is a composite material that is primarily used in roofing and facade products due to its strength and durability excellence properties over other construction materials. It includes thermal insulation and sepiolite. Due to their fire and impact resistance, fiber cement products such as boards, panels and siding are widely used in the construction of residential and commercial buildings, thereby driving the South America Fiber Cement Market. The growth of fiber cement in residential construction is driven by the rising demand for private dwellings as well as investments in housing projects. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19085/south-america-fiber-cement-market



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the South America Fiber Cement Market highlights the following areas -

1. Brazil dominates the South America Fiber Cement Market size. The increase in demand from end-user sectors, such as residential, commercial, industrial and others, is the main factor driving the region's growth.

2. Housing innovation and demand for fireproof and soundproof walls in many industries are factors influencing the South America Fiber Cement Market growth.

3. However, the market's expansion is projected to be hampered by high labor costs.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The polypropylene segment held the largest share in the South America Fiber Cement Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polypropylene fibers have a variety of properties that are beneficial for fiber cement, including compressive and tensile strength, workability, crack properties and others.

2. The Brazil segment held the largest share in the South America Fiber Cement Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The fueling demand and growth of fiber cement in this region are influenced by flourishing demand from construction industries, along with rising construction activities across Brazil.

3. The Residential segment held the largest share in the South America Fiber Cement Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. this is due to the sepiolite quality and significant use of fiber cement in the residential sector.

4. Fiber Cement products such as boards, panels and siding are widely used in commercial building construction. The expansion of commercial construction in South America such as hotels, hospitals and healthcare, offices and others is driving up demand for fiber cement.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the South America Fiber Cement Industry are -

1. Etex Group NV

2. James Hardie Industries PLC

3. Evonik Industries AG

4. Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

5. Toray Industries Inc

