At 5.7% CAGR, Juice Market Size Worth USD $200.3 million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising incidence of various diseases such as diabetes, obesity and blood pressure increases the adoption of juice that further driving the market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Juice Market size is estimated to reach $200.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over 2021-2026. Juice is a kind of drink or fluid that is extracted from natural fluid found in fruits or vegetables and are commonly consumed as a beverages. Juices offers refreshment among people and also provides various health benefits. Recently, carbonated beverages such as softdrinks, energy drinks, juices, carbonated water and coffee are considered as highest consumed drinks and all the beverages are approved by the FDA regulations for ingredients, flavors, and colors. The juices are preserved with the help of pasteurization process which are heated upto 85°C for a short time in order to kill bacteria, fungi or other microorganisms present in the juice. Canning process are mostly used for longest storage of juices and also helps to protect against microbes, bacteria, and various other microorganisms. Sometimes, concentrates juices are made by removing water using vacuum pressure in order to store and transport the juice in a cheaper rate. People are more concentrating towards organic fruit juice that are made from organic ingredients without any additives.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18311/juice-market.html

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Juice Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Juice Market owing to rising trends of using healthy beverages such as fruit juice and vegetable juice that provides no side effects. Moreover, consumers are adopting natural fluids that provides benefits in health and thus increasing adoption of juices in diet that rising the growth of Juice Market.

2. Rising consciousness about health among consumers and growing incidence of various health problems such as diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure are enhancing the growth of the Juice Market.

3. The prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided detailed analysis of Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities in the Juice Market report.

4. Strict Government Regulations regarding the quality of juice is set to create hurdles for the Juice Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18311

Segmental Analysis:

Juice Market Segment Analysis – By Type : The Juice Market based on Type can be further distributed into Fruit Juice, Vegetable Juice, Fruits and Vegetable Blends and Nectar. The Fruit Juice segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020.

Juice Market Segment Analysis – By Flavor : The Juice Market based on Flavor can be further segmented into Fruit Flavor and Vegetable Flavor. The Fruit segment registers for the highest Juice Market share in 2020.

Juice Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Juice Market with major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to rising trends of using healthy beverages such as fruit juice and vegetable juice that provides no side effects.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Juice Industry are -

1. Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

2. Sunkist Growers Inc.

3. Nestle

4. Citrus World

5. Tampico Beverages

Click on the following link to buy the Juice Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18311

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Liquid Flavor Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Liquid-Flavor-Market-Research-504985

B. Evaporated Cane Juice Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16614/evaporated-cane-juice-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062