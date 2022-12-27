World Vegan Cheese Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Vegan cheese being equally nutritive compared to animal cheese, is perceived as healthy option thus set to drive the market growt

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that World Vegan Cheese Market size is forecast to reach $3.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Vegan cheese is one of the major dairy alternatives owing to its primary constituents being plant-based milk sources like coconut, almond, peanut and oat milk, among others. With the growing advent of veganism all across the globe, consumers have been focusing increasingly on the adoption of vegan cheese options like mozzarella cheese, cheese analogues and plant-based parmesan in their meal plans, which is the key driver of the market. Additionally, in the recent past, there has been a constant rise in the voice of consumers against animal slaughtering, animal cruelty and the negative impacts on the environment caused by the dairy industry, which is hurting the ethical sentiments, thereby motivating consumers to turn to vegan options for their living. Furthermore, people who are lactose intolerant are the primary consumers of this industry which is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the World Vegan Cheese Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the World Vegan Cheese Market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe dominated the World Vegan Cheese Market in 2020 owing to the enormous consumer base in the region, specifically Germany and the U.K. The World Vegan Cheese Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Growing inclination towards vegan and flexitarian diet coupled with the high nutritive content of vegan cheese are likely to aid the market growth of the World Vegan Cheese Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be World Vegan Cheese Market report.

4. The lack of taste and resemblance in texture, when compared to cheese derived from animal dairy, is poised to create the hurdles for the World Vegan Cheese Market.

Segmental Analysis:

World Vegan Cheese Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type : Mozzarella segment held the largest share in the World Vegan Cheese Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 12.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the extensive usage of mozzarella cheese in a wide range of recipes throughout household and food service industry, across all the major economies.

World Vegan Cheese Market Segment Analysis – By End User : Household segment held the largest share in the World Vegan Cheese Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 12.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

World Vegan Cheese Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Europe dominated the World Vegan Cheese Market with a major share of 34.9% in 2020. This is attributed to the enormous consumer base across two specific regions namely Germany and the U.K., which are supposedly the largest consumers of plant-based cheese.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the World Vegan Cheese Industry are -

1. Tofutti Brands, Inc.

2. Violife

3. Gardener Cheese Company

4. DAIYA FOODS INC.

5. Kite Hill

