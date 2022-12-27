At 5.26% CAGR, Noise Monitoring Market Size Worth USD 1,346.2 Million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing sound pollution and governments’ initiatives to control the sound pollution is the main driver of noise monitoring industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Noise Monitoring Market is expected to reach US$1,346.2 million after growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.26% during 2021-2026. Increasing sound pollution and governments’ initiatives to control the sound pollution is the main driver of noise monitoring industry. Increasing noise levels generated from several sources such as industrial activities, machines, speakers, music systems, horns, microphones and other devices that create harmful impact on human health and wildlife, and fuel the penetration of noise monitoring tools. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

• According to Noise monitoring Market report of IndustryARC, Permanent monitoring segment is analyzed to grow with fastest CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period, rising sound pollution and government norms are the key factors behind this growth.

• Europe is anticipated to witness the highest growth due to the increasing noise pollution and its negative impacts on human-health.

• The market of Noise Monitoring is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing noise pollution.

• By Monitoring Type - Noise monitoring market is segmented into permanent monitoring, short-term monitoring, medium-term monitoring and long-term monitoring, based on monitoring type. Among the monitoring type, permanent noise monitoring segment is analyzed to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.78% during 2021-2026, owing to rising sound pollution and stringent government norms for real-time monitoring.

• By End-User Industry - The noise monitoring market is segmented into industrial, commercial, residential and government and public sector. Industrial segment is estimated to hold highest market share and shall grow at highest CAGR of 5.29%% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

• By Geography - The Noise Monitoring market is segmented into the North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW regions. Europe held a significant amount of Noise monitoring Market share and is anticipated to witness the highest market growth of CAGR 5.39% during the forecast period.

1. RION Co. Ltd.

2. Castle Group Ltd.

3. Cirrus Research Plc.

4. B&K Precision Corporation

5. CESVA Instruments S.L.U

