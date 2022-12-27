Cocoa Products Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The surging utilization of cocoa powder in the production of chocolate confectionaries and cocoa paste is set to drive the Cocoa Products Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cocoa Products Market size is estimated to reach $30.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The cocoa bean or just cocoa also termed the cacao bean or cacao is the dried and completely fermented seed of Theobroma cacao, from which cocoa solids (a mixture of non-fat substances) and cocoa butter (the fat) may be derived. Cocoa powder and cocoa butter are typical cocoa products. Investigations have been conducted which offer a basis for comprehending the molecular basis of fine aroma constituents in cocoa, and thereby for the establishment of molecular markers connected to fine aroma quality in this species. During the last decade, different functional genomics and certain proteomic projects have been commenced, inclusive of expressed sequence tag and BAC libraries building, cacao genome sequencing, expression studies of cacao tissues disputed with the principal pathogens (Moniliophthora perniciosa, Phytophthora spp.), or exposure to other stress conditions like drought, and expression investigations connected to cacao quality flavor. Moniliophthora perniciosa, formerly termed Crinipellis perniciosa (Singer) Stahel, is a hemibiotrophic basidiomycete (Tricholomataceae, Agaricales, Marasmiaceae) fungus that brings about Witches' broom disease (WBD) in cacao (Theobroma cacao L.). Cocoa beans are a well-recognized source of antioxidant polyphenols. Specifically individual oligomeric proanthocyanidins established a compelling contribution to the complete antioxidant activity of cocoa in comparison with monomeric compounds.

1. Geographically, European Cocoa Products Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring intake of cocoa products in conjunction with cacao molecular studies including molecular markers in the European region.

2. Cocoa Products Market growth is being driven by the surging manufacture of cocoa products like cocoa powder and cocoa butter and the emergence of cacao biotechnology involving the application of molecular markers. However, the application of pesticides in food products like cocoa needs to be strictly regulated where pesticides are utilized to combat insect attacks from mirid bugs and the cocoa pod borer and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Cocoa Products Market.

3. Cocoa Products Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cocoa Products Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Cocoa Products Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Cocoa Products Market based on type can be further segmented into Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Paste, Cocoa Butter, and Others. The Cocoa Powder Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Cocoa Products Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Cocoa Products Market based on the application can be further segmented into Confectionery, Health Drink And Beverages, Bakery, Functional Food, and Others.

Cocoa Products Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Cocoa Products Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cocoa Products Industry are -

1. Cargill

2. Ciranda

3. FUJI OIL CO., LTD.

4. Guan Chong Berhad (GCB)

5. Puratos Group

