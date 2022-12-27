PHILIPPINES, December 27 - Press Release

December 24, 2022 Gatchalian bill to accelerate installation of free internet in all public schools While Vice President and Secretary of Education Sara Duterte bats for free internet in all public schools, Senator Win Gatchalian pitched his proposal anew to accelerate the installation of free public Wi-Fi in public schools nationwide. Gatchalian made this proposal in Senate Bill No. 383 or the Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act. He previously flagged that five years after the enactment of the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act (Republic Act No. 10929), the Free Public Wi-Fi Dashboard revealed that only 860 or 1.8% of the country's 47,421 public schools have free public Wi-Fi as of September 2, 2022. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education recalled how the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the digital divide, which mostly affected learners in poorer households. Based on a 2021 survey by the World Bank on low-income households, only 40% have access to the internet. The same survey also revealed that 95.5% of these households used paper-based learning modules and materials. "Kung babalikan natin ang mga aral na natutunan natin nitong pandemya, makikita nating bahagi na ang teknolohiya sa pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon, lalo na sa gitna ng mga krisis. Bahagi ng ating pagpapatatag sa sektor ng edukasyon ang pagtiyak na bawat paaralan ay magkakaroon ng libreng internet para sa paghahatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon," said Gatchalian. The Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act also seeks to escalate the building of the national infrastructure for Information and Communications Technology (ICT). The proposed measure will mandate the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to identify locations for the construction of telecommunications tower sites. Missionary areas which remain unconnected, unserved, or underserved will be prioritized. The bill also seeks to enhance the capacity of all schools to enhance and strengthen their ICT capacity to implement distance learning. To boost the basic education sector towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will assist both Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on the use of science, technology, and innovation to improve traditional teaching and learning processes. Gatchalian: Paglalagay ng internet sa lahat ng pampublikong paaralan dapat pabilisin Habang isinusulong ni Vice President at Secretary of Education Sara Duterte ang pagkakaroon ng libreng internet sa lahat ng mga pampublikong paaralan sa bansa, muli namang isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mabilis na paglalagay ng libreng pampublikong Wi-Fi sa lahat ng mga pampublikong paaralan. Ang panukala ni Gatchalian ay bahagi ng Senate Bill No.383 o ang Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act. Kamakailan ay pinuna niya na limang taon matapos maisabatas ang Free Internet Access in Public Places Act (Republic Act No. 10929), lumalabas sa Free Public Wi-Fi Dashboard na wala pang siyam na raan (860) o dalawang (1.8) porsyento ng 47,421 na mga pampublikong paaralan sa bansa ang may libreng public Wi-Fi. Ito ay batay sa datos noong Setyembre 2, 2022. Binalikan ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education na nabigyang diin ng pandemya ng COVID-19 ang digital divide na nagdulot ng mas matinding epekto sa mga nangangailangang mga sambahayan. Ayon sa isang survey na isinagawa ng World Bank noong 2021 sa mga nangangailangang sambahayan, lumalabas na 40% lamang ang may access sa internet. Lumabas din sa naturang survey na 95.5% ng mga households na ito ang gumamit ng mga papel na learning modules at materials. "Kung babalikan natin ang mga aral na natutunan sa kasagsagan ng pandemya, makikita nating bahagi na ang teknolohiya sa pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon, lalo na sa gitna ng krisis. Bahagi ng ating pagpapatatag sa sektor ng edukasyon ang pagtiyak na bawat paaralan ay magkakaroon ng libeng internet para sa paghahatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon," ani Gatchalian. Layunin ng Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act na pabilisin ang pagpapatayo ng pambansang imprastraktura para sa Information and Communications Technology (ICT). Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, magiging mandato sa National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) na tukuyin ang mga lokasyon para sa pagpapatayo ng telecommunications tower sites. Bibigyang prayoridad ang mga missionary areas na hindi pa konektado sa internet, kabilang ang mga unserved at underserved. Layunin din ng panukalang batas na patatagin ang kapasidad ng mga paaralan sa ICT at paigtingin ang kakayahan nila sa pagpapatupad ng distance learning. Upang ihanda ang sistema ng edukasyon sa Fourth Industrial Revolution, tutulungan ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) ang Department of Education (DepEd) at ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) sa paggamit ng agham, teknolohiya, at inobasyon upang paghusayin ang proseso ng pag-aaral at pagtuturo.