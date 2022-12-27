PHILIPPINES, December 27 - Press Release

December 26, 2022 Poe to telcos, NTC: Make SIM registration convenient, secure, inclusive Sen. Grace Poe called on the government and telecommunications companies to ensure that the mandatory registration of the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) will be a convenient, secure and easy experience for mobile phone owners. "The SIM registration should be as easy as texting or sending a message," Poe said as the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the SIM Registration law takes effect on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. She enjoined telcos, the National Telecommunications Commission, key regulators and other concerned agencies to see to it that all hands are on deck for the orderly and effective rollout of the law. "Telcos should have portals for registration that are user-friendly and secure to encourage mobile users to enlist without hassle and interruption of services," the principal author and sponsor of the law said. Poe, chairperson of the Senate committee on public services, said that the system should also provide the means to register for people in need of assistance such as persons with disabilities, senior citizens, minors, pregnant and those without internet connection. Massive and constant information drive should also be undertaken to encourage subscribers to register their SIM and to assure them of the safety of their data, the senator added. Few weeks before the IRR takes effect, Poe has also been issuing through her social media accounts Q&As about the law and helpful tips on how to register. Signed into law in October 2022, Republic Act No. 11934 or the SIM Registration Act is one way to fight scams done through text and online messages, which have become more prevalent in recent years. The rules require all mobile subscribers to enroll their SIMs, including eSIMs, within 180 days from the effectivity of the IRR or face deactivation. The registration may be extended for a period not exceeding 120 days. The SIM of those who will not register within the given period will be deactivated. The SIM may be reactivated only after registering, but not later than five days after deactivation. For existing subscribers, the telcos are tasked to include their information and data in the SIM register. To complete the registration, postpaid subscribers must confirm their information and data in the SIM register through the telcos' platform. SIM registration will be done electronically through a secure platform or website provided by the telcos. The IRR states that those who will provide false or fictitious information to register a SIM will face imprisonment or a fine. As connectivity is crucial to the people's daily activities and in powering the economy's resurgence, Poe said the law should provide a safe and secure environment in using the mobile technology. "We can reap the SIM Registration law's full potential with an effective implementation, and we must do it together as a nation," Poe said. The SIM Registration Act is the first law signed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. It is backed by majority of Filipinos, according to a recent Social Weather Station survey. Poe: Pagpaparehistro ng SIM, wag pahirapin Dapat gawing madali para sa taumbayan ang pagpaparehistro ng kanilang subscriber identity module (SIM) habang sinisigurong pribado ang kanilang datos at impormasyon, pagdidiin ni Sen. Grace Poe sa simula ng implementasyon ng batas sa rehistrasyon ng SIM sa Disyembre 27. "Tulad ng pagpapadala ng mensahe sa text, dapat maging madali ang pagpaparehistro ng SIM," ani Poe. Nanawagan ang senador sa mga telco at ahensiya ng gobyerno na tiyaking magiging maayos ang implementasyon ng SIM Registration Act o Republic Act 11934. "Hindi dapat komplikado ang mga proseso, paraan at portal para sa pagrerehistro ng SIM," saad ni Poe, sponsor ng nasabing batas. Dapat rin aniyang tulungang makapagrehistro ng SIM ang mga may kapansanan, senior citizens, menor de edad, buntis at ang mga walang internet connection. Nanawagan rin si Poe ng maigting at malawak na information drive para maabot at makapagrehistro ang mga mamamayan sa buong bansa at matiyak na hindi makokompromiso ang kanilang mga datos. Ipinasa ang SIM Registration Act upang labanan ang lumalalang mga text scam na nambiktima at nagpahirap sa milyun-milyong mga Pilipino. Minamandato ng batas ang pagpaparehistro ng SIM sa loob ng 180 araw mula sa pagiging epektibo ng implementing rules and regulations (IRR) nito. Para sa kasalukuyan nang subscriber, inaatasan ang telco na isama na ang naunang ibinigay na datos nito sa SIM register na kailangan na lamang kumpirmahin ng subscriber sa platform ng telco. Pananagutin sa ilalim ng batas ang anumang panlilinlang sa pagbibigay ng impormasyon, paglabag, at kapabayaan. "Matatamasa natin ang buong potensyal at benepisyo ng batas kung akma at epektibo itong maipapatupad at sama-sama tayong magtutulungan bilang isang bayan," dagdag ni Poe. Ang SIM Registration Act ay ang unang batas na nilagdaan ng Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. Ito ay suportado ng mayorya ng mamamayang Pilipino, ayon sa nakaraang Social Weather Station survey.