Dr. Carol Cole LMFT to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is inevitable that on our life’s journey most of us will experience trauma. Loss of loved ones, abuse, accidents, or relationship break-ups. The effects of such distressing life events can leave us anguished, miserable, enraged, depressed, and/or joyless. Such negative emotions can create long lasting physical and emotional effects. If left unresolved, they can lead to devastating health complications. Fortunately, we don’t have to live with our wounds or go through years of therapy trying to process them. There are evidence-based treatments available and if we seek the help of trained professionals, they will not only help us heal from our pain but help us move forward to find peace and happiness.

Carol Cole is an experienced Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist specializing in trauma, anxiety, depression, and addiction.

“We all have the potential to heal. I greatly enjoy helping couples and families work through their conflicts and struggles, and to experience positive growth and transformation. It’s my privilege to encourage and strengthen my clients in taking steps towards positive life changes. As a certified EMDR therapist, I take a holistic approach to healing, sometimes using EMDR, a fabulous, effective intervention which uses the brain’s natural process of healing with extraordinary results. It desensitizes past traumatic memories without triggering any fight, flight, or freeze responses helping ur tio store those experiences as just another memory. When given the opportunity, our brains have a remarkable resiliency and drive towards adaptive emotional health. EMDR provides this opportunity, and does so safely, efficiently, and effectively.”

EMDR are initials for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, an intervention that uses bilateral stimulation or right/left movement of the eyes (or right/left tapping), similar to what happens during REM sleep. This releases emotional experiences that have been “trapped” in the body and frees our neurophysiological system of any blockages. It’s like a magic wand freeing you from emotional baggage!

A child of alcoholic parents, Dr. Carol had a tough upbringing. However, by relying on her intuition and resiliency she got through her childhood to seek a better life. She taught school for a few years, met and married her Eternal Sweetheart, then returned to grad school for a second Bachelor’s, second Master’s and a Doctorate in Psychology. She feels it’s the best thing she’s ever done.

Today, she works with people in all types of relationships and has helped hundreds of individuals to find long term healing.

“Not only is EMDR therapy effective, but it doesn’t have to involve pills or medication. With EMDR therapy you get to the root of your problems and truly become whole again.”

Dr. Carol states that through EMDR therapy you see yourself in a whole new light, having turned negative thoughts and perceptions into healthy positive ones.

She encourages us to live our lives authentically, aligned with true purpose.

When you seek to discover who you are, identify your life’s goals, and follow your dreams it will boost your self-confidence and renew your faith. I will give you the resources to find solutions that are tailor-fitted to you - not anyone else. Not only can you find inner peace but attain a higher state of being that morphs into your passion and purpose. You can absolutely live your very best life, and I’m here to help you acquire it.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Carol Cole in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday December 28th at 12 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.drcjcole.com

Written BY: Beatrice Maria Centeno