New Haven Barracks / DUI #3 Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 22B5004138 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony 

STATION: New Haven 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/26/22, 2139 Hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Monkton Rd, Ferrisburgh 

VIOLATION: DUI #3 - Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Eric Hall

AGE: 33 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On 12/26/22 at approximately 2139 hours, Troopers were traveling on US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh and initiated a traffic stop after witnessing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Eric Hall (33) of Burlington, VT. 


While speaking with Hall, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Hall was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Hall was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/09/23, 1230 hours 

COURT: Addison 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


