New Haven Barracks / DUI #3 Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5004138
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/26/22, 2139 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Monkton Rd, Ferrisburgh
VIOLATION: DUI #3 - Refusal
ACCUSED: Eric Hall
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/26/22 at approximately 2139 hours, Troopers were traveling on US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh and initiated a traffic stop after witnessing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Eric Hall (33) of Burlington, VT.
While speaking with Hall, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Hall was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Hall was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/09/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.