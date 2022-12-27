Smart Pole Market to Reach US$ 30.51 Million by 2026 | Industry CAGR of 20.01%

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Smart Pole Market is expected to reach US$ 30.51 Million after growing at an estimated CAGR of 20.01% during 2021-2026. According to Telelink City, more than 320 million smart poles have been installed worldwide accelerating global smart revolution. The growth of Smart Pole Market is majorly attributed to the increasing government investments towards smart city projects leveraging artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing and other emerging technologies. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Smart Pole Market highlights the following areas –

• Software segment is estimated to hold the largest market share with the fastest growing CAGR 16.76% during the forecast period 2021-2026 due to rising demand for data transmission to analyze real-time information for public safety and environmental purposes.

• North America is estimated to dominate the market with a CAGR 9.45% during 2021-2026 owing to the presence of large number of smart cities, up-graded utility infrastructure and high investments towards technological up-gradation.

• Increasing investments towards smart city projects and rapid growth in telecommunication sector are driving the market.

• High deployment cost is one of the challenges impeding the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Offering - Smart Pole Market is segmented under hardware, software and services. Software accounted for the largest smart pole market share of 36.4% in 2020 and is estimated to witness the highest growth with a CAGR 16.76% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rising demand of software solutions to be installed in smart pole infrastructure to enable real-time monitoring and data transmission with robust analytics for gaining actionable insights.

• By Location - Smart Pole Market is segmented under railways, roadways & highways and other public spaces. Roadways and highways dominated the market in 2020 acquiring a smart pole market share of 49% and is estimated to account for the largest market share growing at a CAGR 11.67% during 2021-2026.

• By Geography - Smart Pole Market is segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. North America dominated the market acquiring a share of 33% in 2020 and is estimated to hold the major market share growing at a CAGR 9.45% during 2021-2026 owing to early penetration of smart cities, continuous up-gradation of existing utility infrastructure and high investments towards advancements in latest technology.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Smart Pole Industry are -

1. Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

2. General Electric Company

3. SYSKA LED

4. Hubbell Incorporated

5. Eaton Corporation

