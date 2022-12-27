Leather Chemicals Market size is forecast to reach US$8.7 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Leather Chemicals Market size is forecast to reach US$8.7 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leather Chemicals Market size is forecast to reach US$8.7 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026. Leather chemicals are used for processing leather. These chemicals are used at different stages of leather processing such as cleaning, beam house, tanning and finishing, dyeing, and others. These chemicals help to enhance the water resistance, appearance, flexibility, or heat resistance of leather. The wet-end leather process includes beam house and tanning processes. Chromium sulfate is one of the commonly used leather chemicals during the tanning process. The increasing consumption of leather among various end-use industries such as footwear, apparel, automotive, and others is driving the market growth during the forecast period. The changing lifestyle and growing spending levels of consumers in developing nations are the supporting factors driving the market growth. Leather is used for manufacturing luxury products and interiors. The growing adoption of high-end upholstery leather in luxury cars and growing sales of luxury cars are positively impacting the market growth between 2021-2026. Leather chemicals act as fundamental modifiers for providing color, texture, smoothness, and pattern to the final leather products. However, growing environmental concerns and increasing operational costs of leather products are likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Leather Chemicals market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Changing lifestyles, increasing consumer spending, emerging economies, and rapid population growth are the major factors driving the market growth.

2. Leather processing is involved in several chemical reactions. The beam house process is the basic process. The chemicals used for the beam house process include cleaning chemicals and degreasing agents.

3. The manufacturers are involved in developing advanced chemicals for the leather industry. Leather processing industries are looking for high-quality and environmentally friendly processing chemicals.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Leather Chemicals Market Segment Analysis - By Form : The liquid leather chemicals segments accounted for approximately 60% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Liquid leather chemicals are widely preferred by leather processing chemicals due to their high-performance properties compared to powder-based chemicals. Liquid-based chemicals are eco-friendly, dust-free and they are easy to handle. Liquid leather dyes are concentrated anionic dye solutions which are free from NMP (N-Methyl-Pyrolidone).

2. Leather Chemicals Market Segment Analysis – By Chemical Type : The chromium sulfate segment accounted for more than 8% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Chromium sulfate chemicals are used for tanning applications in the leather industry. Chromium sulfate enhances the softness and flexibility of leather products. Chromium tanned leather products contain 4 to 5% of chromium chemicals, which are tightly bound to the proteins. The majority of leather products such as shoes, bags, gloves are tanned with chromium sulfate.

3. Leather Chemicals Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The tanning & dyeing segment accounted for more than 20% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The tanning process is involved in treating the skins and hides of animals to produce leather. Tanning processing is used to turn animal hides into durable, supple, and high-quality cuts of leather. The tanning process helps to protect animal skin from decomposition.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Leather Chemicals industry are:

1. Bayer AG, A.

2. Lanxess AG,

3. TFL Ledertechnik Gmbh & Co.KG,

4. Clariant AG,

5. Solvay.

