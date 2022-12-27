ContentFi Unveils the World’s 1st Easy- to-use NFT Licensing Solution featuring a16z “Can’t Be Evil” Licenses

a16z, vc, web3, nft, licensing, investor web3, startup, community, creator, content, fintech, blockchain web3, community, content, creator, nft, venture capital, startup, ContentFi, a16z, licensing

The Can’t Be Evil License Toolkit (CBE License Toolkit) aims to simplify the IP licensing procedure and lower the entry barrier into the NFT ecosystem.

MENLO PARK, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ContentFi, a community-owned web3 startup, announced the Can’t Be Evil License Toolkit. The Can’t Be Evil License Toolkit (CBE License Toolkit) aims to simplify the IP licensing procedure and lower the entry barrier into the NFT ecosystem with an open approach experience for launch, display, and license right checking as the World’s 1st Easy- to-use NFT licensing solution based on a16z “Can’t Be Evil” Licenses.

“The CBE Toolkit was inspired by a16z’s open-sourced "Can't Be Evil" NFT License, which codifies the rights of NFT makers, buyers, and sellers so that all parties are aware of the rights connected with NFT ownership. It divides NFT projects into six categories based on whether the author renounced the copyright, if the token holder has exclusive, non-exclusive commercial rights, or merely rights for personal use, and whether it may be revoked if it is being misused.” said Yami Sun, co-founder of ContentFi. “ We've incorporated this licensing framework into our toolkit, which will make it simple for users to specify their ownership rights for NFT projects and has been practically adopted to make boundary checks easier when users carry out various actions like making derivative collections, issuing licenses, and so on.”

The Can’t Be Evil License Toolkit

CBE License Toolkit helps creators with zero smart contract knowledge develop and mint their NFT collection. ContentFi offers an easy-to-use dashboard to manage NFT collections. With this dashboard, creators can customize the licensing rights and launch their NFTs. By confirming the licensing rights, the creator/owner of an NFT collection or token with commercial usage rights may grant sublicense to other producers or service providers to construct derivative NFT collections without giving up control of the assets.

The toolkit also provides a section for creators to showcase their collections after launch. In addition, NFT participants can check their license rights by simply entering the smart contract address. NFT players now can find out what exact rights are associated with their NFT projects anywhere and anytime.

Moreover, creators will be invited to join ContentFi's web3 community with other creators after launching the NFT project on the CBE Tool Kit platform. Group members will act as contributors sharing insights, product upgrades, and the latest NFT trends.