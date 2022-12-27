OnLaptop Launches Premium Repair Service for Customers and Announces Partnership Opportunities with European Laptop Part Distributors

Bucharest, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2022) - OnLaptop, a recognized leader in laptop repairs, maintenance, and upgrades, has officially announced the launch of its new "Premium Service" for customers worldwide. The exciting new service will give customers access to the highest quality services in the industry for simple or complex repairs, regular service maintenance, and laptop upgrades.

Recognizing the importance of having a reliable laptop for work, school, and entertainment, OnLaptop is proudly unveiling this new service at its professional laptop repair center in Bucharest, Romania. The Premium Service will include a comprehensive package of benefits, including expedited assembly of laptop parts in the shortest times available, free laptop drop-off, pick-up, and returns, priority customer satisfaction, free product replacements during the warranty period on parts purchased with assembly from OnLaptop, and a free 60-day return policy.

Additionally, customers who opt to select the Premium Service will benefit from free diagnostic testing and OnLaptop's team of certified repair technicians, who bring over a decade of experience repairing, maintaining, and upgrading information technology hardware to every customer and laptop in the service center. This complete range of quality, premium services recognizes the laptop as a crucial tool for everyday life, and the importance of prioritizing a fast, easy, and high-quality experience for laptop repairs, maintenance, and upgrades. Be it periodic maintenance or service to diagnose and replace damaged electrical components, the OnLaptop service team is ready to assist from its location in Bucharest, Romania.

"We are excited to formally launch our 'Premium Service' for clients across Romania and southeastern Europe," remarked Valentin Nicolae of OnLaptop. "As a specialized laptop repair center, we understand the importance of having a reliable, high-performance laptop and being able to access premium repair, maintenance, and upgrade services when needed. On top of that, laptops are expensive enough. We offer our premium services at low, competitive costs to make them affordable for all consumers," she added.

As OnLaptop grows and expands across Romania and southeastern Europe, the company is also looking to partner with new European hardware distributors. OnLaptop offers a variety of laptop parts and components, including keyboards, displays, chargers, coolers, case elements, and related supplies, and guarantees competitive prices, fast deliveries, and excellent customer service on all orders.

"We are bringing our top-rated laptop parts and components to laptops across Europe through strategic partnerships with European hardware distributors," added Valentin Nicolae. "In today's age, customers demand the best parts and components for laptop repairs, maintenance, and upgrades.

Since its official opening, OnLaptop is proudly served over 15,000 customers and over 10,000 unique laptop models, and the company has demonstrated its expertise in working on simple, complex, and seemingly impossible technical interventions and repairs. Each has relied on new, high-quality parts for superior and reliable performance.

To learn more about OnLaptop, please visit OnLaptop.ro. Visit OnLaptop's specialized laptop repair center in Bucharest, Romania, to enjoy high performance again at a low cost.

