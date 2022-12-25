The President of Uzbekistan takes part in the informal CIS Summit

UZBEKISTAN, December 25 - On December 26, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in an informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State, held on the initiative of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg.

The summit was also attended by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The results of interaction in the current year were summed up and priorities for the upcoming 2023 were discussed. Views on current issues of the regional and international agenda were exchanged.

It should be noted that Uzbekistan is currently developing cooperation with partners within the CIS in three dimensions: in politics and security, economic and humanitarian spheres.

The priority tasks are forming a full-fledged free trade zone and strengthening transport connectivity in the CIS space.

Main attention is paid to joining efforts in the implementation of national programs and strategies aimed at deepening industrial cooperation, ensuring food, energy and environmental security.

In recent years, Uzbekistan has intensified its participation in the activities of the Commonwealth, signed more than 40 multilateral agreements, and joined 23 CIS sectoral bodies.

In 2022, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with the CIS countries increased by a third, more than 1,000 joint ventures were created.

Source: UzA