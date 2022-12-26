From Charu Bist, Resident Representative a.i. of the United Nations Development Programme in Azerbaijan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On this very special day, it is with great pleasure that I convey to Your Excellency, on behalf of the Office of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Azerbaijan, our warmest congratulations for your birthday and heartfelt wishes for strong health, happiness, boundless energy and continues success in your endeavors for the benefit of Azerbaijan and its people.

I would also like to use this opportunity to express my most sincere appreciation for the longstanding partnership between the Government of the Republic Azerbaijan and UNDP and reiterate our commitment to expand programming in line with its Country Programme Document 2021-2025 and stands ready to support the Government in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Please, accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Your sincerely,

Charu Bist

Resident Representative a.i. of the United Nations Development Programme in Azerbaijan