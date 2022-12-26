Submit Release
News Search

There were 496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,581 in the last 365 days.

From Charu Bist, Resident Representative a.i. of the United Nations Development Programme in Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, December 26 - 26 december 2022, 17:30

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On this very special day, it is with great pleasure that I convey to Your Excellency, on behalf of the Office of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Azerbaijan, our warmest congratulations for your birthday and heartfelt wishes for strong health, happiness, boundless energy and continues success in your endeavors for the benefit of Azerbaijan and its people.

I would also like to use this opportunity to express my most sincere appreciation for the longstanding partnership between the Government of the Republic Azerbaijan and UNDP and reiterate our commitment to expand programming in line with its Country Programme Document 2021-2025 and stands ready to support the Government in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Please, accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Your sincerely,

Charu Bist

Resident Representative a.i. of the United Nations Development Programme in Azerbaijan

You just read:

From Charu Bist, Resident Representative a.i. of the United Nations Development Programme in Azerbaijan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.