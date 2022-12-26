Wanikka Vance-Clark, Founder Of Kabillionaire Academy, Is Changing The World With Her Family Education Program
Award-winning educator and entrepreneur blazes the trail for early childhood financial literacy education.
This program teaches children advanced learning skills that will help catapult them one to two grade levels in both reading and math. ”STEGER, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanikka Vance-Clark knows about education. Clark is the founder and owner of KaBillionaire Academy, a family legacy resource hub that provides families with resources and access to help clients with their health and wealth. As a former college athlete, she was taught the value of hard work and good health habits. Now, she seeks to help others learn the same lessons athletics helped drill into her.
Kabillionaire Academy is a comprehensive education program with a focus on family. One of the main focus points of the program is financial literacy taught at a young age. Most people only think about credit, assets, and interest rates once they need them or, worse - have already damaged them. Clark and Kabillionaire Academy aim to change this.
Early literacy is another crucial part of the equation. KaBillionaire Academy has a reading program for children ages three to five. The program is simple in idea and rigorous in practicality, as it can teach children how to read in as little as twenty-six days. Clark says, "This program teaches children advanced learning skills that will help catapult them one to two grade levels in both reading and math. In addition, the program is designed with the child and their entrepreneur parents in mind allowing them flexibility & convenience and helping to ensure that they never have to compromise family quality time."
Education is paramount to everything that Wanikka Vance-Clark and KaBillionaire Academy stand for. Before running her business, Vance-Clark had written an early childhood education curriculum and formed several non-profit education organizations. She has received multiple awards for her work in the field, including the initial Practitioner of Distinction award from the University of Mississippi and the Who's Who Among American Teachers award. Recently the state of Illinois granted Clark a proclamation and named it "Learn as You Play Day."
Youth are the future of our world, and the previous generation has a human obligation to educate them. Wanikka Vance-Clark and KaBillionaire have heard and understood that mandate. Using her programs, clients are a step ahead and striding into the world more prepared than ever.
