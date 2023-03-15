Global BOPP Films Market Size are anticipated to grow from $17.00 Bn in 2021 to $23.10 Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of 4.50%
The Global BOPP Films Market was USD 17.00 Billion in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.50% year on year, and it will reach USD 23.10 Billion in 2029.
BOPP Films Industry Research Market Overview
A thermoplastic polymer called biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film is used to create packaging, laminations, and product labels. It is created by flexing and stretching polypropylene film across machine direction (MD) and in MD (AMD). It demonstrates several favorable qualities, including great durability, optical clarity, and resistance to moisture and oil. Additionally, it can seal and provides low-temperature impact resistance, shelf appeal, monolayer or homogeneous structure, and flex crack resistance. It is, therefore, frequently utilized in the packaging of goods for the culinary, personal care, pharmaceutical, and electrical and electronic industries.
Developed nations have recently seen an increased demand for flexible and practical packaging. Additionally, the business for biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films has seen general expansion because of the growing trend of e-commerce in developed nations. Because of the beneficial features like sealing ability, durability, moisture barrier, and oxygen barrier capacity, biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films are being used extensively in the food business, which is driving the industry's overall expansion. Additionally, the manufacturing industries are being pushed to include biaxially oriented polypropylene films (BOPP) in the key applications of their rising rate of recyclability.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Films between 15 and 30 microns are a bit thicker and have a greater resolution than films under 15 microns. They work well for applications like security cameras that require taking close-up pictures of objects.
Milk and dairy products must be carefully stored and protected from light and air. All cost-effective dairy products can be packaged with various BOPP films from Danaflex, most of which are transparent or opaque white. The demand for innovative packaging is growing due to the markets for filtered water, tea, and carbonated soft drinks. Due to their beneficial qualities and low price, BOPP films are a popular type of packaging in the beverage sector.
Many BOPP film suppliers in North America are modernizing their product ranges to accommodate the region's expanding need for eco-friendly packaging choices. The countries listed: are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Global BOPP Films Market
To accurately reflect the competitive environment of the industry, we specifically investigate not only the huge corporations that have a considerable impact on a global scale but also the localized small and medium-sized enterprises that play key roles and have significant space for the growth of the BOPP films industry. Detailed company profiles of the major global players, including Taghleef, Gettel Group, Innovia (CCL Industries), Guofeng Plastic, Oben Group, For, Polibak, Inteplast Group, Hongqing Packing Material, Jindal Poly Films, Vibac, Treofan, Vitopel, SIBUR, Cosmo FilmsKinlead Packaging, Zhongshan Wing Ning, Toray Plastics, Profil, FSPG, Uflex, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Tatrafan, Wolff LDP, Zhejiang Jinrui Film、Irplast、Scientex、Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material., etc.
Key Market Segments Table: Global BOPP films Market
COVID-19 as well as the Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis
Due to a large population's preference for packaged food and beverages, the COVID 19 has significantly increased demand for these products. Furthermore, the pandemic has heightened the need for contamination resistance. The importance of properly packaging food as well as medical equipment and supplies has grown. In the midst of the pandemic, these characteristics have raised the market value of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films. Additionally, the prospective advantages of biaxially oriented polypropylene films, such as their biodegradability and non-toxic properties, are encouraging the main end-user sectors to utilise them for the major applications. Since the conflict in Russia and Ukraine positively influences the world's supply chains for the prepared flour mixes market and the supplier for pricing raw materials, they have undoubtedly been considered throughout the research.
Major Drivers & barriers in the Global BOPP films Market
One of the main elements fostering a favorable outlook for the market is the expanding food and beverage sector, together with the rising demand for effective pharmaceutical packaging solutions. Additionally, the market expansion is aided by the extensive use of flexible packaging for ready-to-eat food items, dairy goods, and other beverages such as coffee brews, carbonated sodas, caffeinated drinks, and mixed drinks. BOPP films are also employed as a co-extruded, heat-sealable, and reverse-printed film for packaging medications and drugs. They guarantee that the contents' nutritional value, color, and flavour are preserved and make it easier to carry goods quickly and safely in large quantities. Other growth-promoting variables include a variety of product improvements, such as the creation of chlorine-free and single-unit versions. These films are much more affordable and environmentally friendly than the more common cellophane, wax paper, and aluminum foil. The market is expected to be further fueled by additional factors, such as rising customer preference for easy packaging and significant research and development (R&D) efforts.
It is anticipated that the strict rules imposed on the production of biaxially oriented polypropylene films throughout industrialized nations will impede the industry's overall growth. Additionally, anticipated obstacles include the fluctuating expenses incurred and the lack of polypropylene needed to produce BOPP films. The main issue facing the biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films sector is the slowing expansion of the main end-user industries, such as tobacco packing, which is hampered by the strict rules set by the governments of developed regions. The biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) sheets can be recycled but cannot decompose naturally. Once the recycling processes are finished, the locations are considered landfills and cannot be used.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders:
• These BOPP film market participants focus on strategic advancements such as collaborations, the introduction and commercialization of new
products, and vertical integration for company growth.
• Additionally, these firms are extensively spending on R&D projects that allow them to innovate and profit from these items, which further aids in
generating possible revenues in the BOPP films market.
• Due to the presence of numerous domestic and international firms, the BOPP films market is fragmented.
• To increase their BOPP films market share, major competitors in the market are anticipated to use various techniques, such as new releases and
acquisitions.
• To increase their BOPP films market presence, the sector participants are also launching other significant projects like license agreements and
strategic alliances.
Following is the list of TOC for the Market of Global BOPP films Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Research Methodology
• Key Market Segments
• Players Covered: Ranking by Global BOPP films Market
• Global BOPP films Market Analysis by Type
• Global BOPP films Market by Application
• Customer Support
• Personal Assistant
• Customer Engagement
• Retention
• Covid-19 and Russia and Ukraine Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Global BOPP films Market Trends and Growth Strategy
• Global BOPP films Market Players Profiles
• Global BOPP films Market Company Profile
• Global BOPP films Market Share by Market Players
• Global BOPP films Market Share by Market Players
• Global BOPP films Market, Production Forecast by Regions
• Global BOPP films Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers and Supply Chain
• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
• Disclaimer
