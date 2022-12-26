Submit Release
Free Easy To Use Creator Tool That Is Revolutionizing The Way Companies Train And Onboard

Gnowbe, a new content authoring tool is empowering creators to quickly design powerful learning experiences.

“When I use Gnowbe to create content, I feel like I’m having a dialogue with my learners. I love seeing posts and comments from the users, and it’s a great way to deepen engagement with my audience.”
- Gnowbe User 

Tech tools are quickly changing the landscape of digital learning. And Gnowbe, an emerging tech company is leading the charge in guiding us in this new landscape.

To give an overview, Gnowbe is an authoring tool that empowers creators to quickly design, digitize, and scale interactive and powerful e-learning experiences.

At its core, Gnowbe exists to transform content to improve understanding, retention, and application. It’s powered by robust analytics, CRM system, and an e-commerce engine to manage learners. 

Designed strategically to replace clunky, costly, and time-consuming efforts of the past, and help create a more effective and engaging learning experience. 

People are using Gnowbe for everything from designing employee onboarding, and online courses, to creating virtual lessons for their classrooms- it is a tool with endless applications 

Why Gnowbe?

-  The process is simple, and no coding experience is necessary!  Bring content to life by creating a program, customizing the details, and sharing it.

-  Measure impact by using Gnowbe to track engagement! Monitor the team’s engagement rates, feedback, assessment scores, program completion rates, interaction measures, user happiness, program effectiveness, feedback scores, and more with just a tap

-  Increase engagement by customizing the learning experience through video, polls, learner evaluation,  and more!

-  Gnowbe hosts a community of creators on Facebook and LinkedIn. Insider tips, market trends, and training are available! 

Bottom line, Gnowbe is reinventing the way people learn, and the best part is, it’s free and super fun!

