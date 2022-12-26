Secret Abu Dhabi Reveals the Best Desert Hotels, Cafes, Tours, and Sightseeing Locations in Abu Dhabi

Secret Abu Dhabi is a website dedicated to showcasing Abu Dhabi's top locations, premier cafes, bucket list spots, and activities tourists visiting the Capital of the UAE can enjoy.

The crown jewel and the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi is one of the most gorgeous and advanced cities in the modern world. Towering skyscrapers, massive shopping malls, and an ever-expanding list of emerging businesses are surrounded by some of the clearest waters on the globe and golden desert dust as far as the eyes can see.

Although most people coming to Abu Dhabi do so for either sightseeing or business purposes, this city has much more to offer for tourists that want to learn more about its rich, vibrant culture, gourmets searching for exotic food, and daredevils seeking thrilling, adrenaline-pumped activities.

Secret Abu Dhabi is a premier UAE-based website helmed by a collective of writers, photographers, videographers, and social media experts living in Abu Dhabi. This company is on a mission to ensure tourists have instant access to reliable information about the best places to see in Abu Dhabi.

As imparted by the company, Abu Dhabi is a remarkably popular tourist destination, and as such, many people find it too overwhelming to discover without a proper guide. With thousands of landmarks, world-class hotels, dining venues, and shopping malls, tourists visiting Abu Dhabi who want to have a unique, unforgettable experience can rely on Secret Abu Dhabi’s experts for knowledge and insights, stating the following:

“Abu Dhabi is currently one of the top cities to visit among tourists all around the globe. As a city full of activities and cultural sites, a holiday in Abu Dhabi with family is popular due to its clean, expansive beaches, incredible children’s clubs, kid-friendly dining options, shopping malls, world-class restaurants, and modern and traditional attractions,” said Secret Abu Dhabi.

The “Al Wathba Long Salt Lake” Abu Dhabi is among the most popular tourist hotspots in the city. The iridescent lake waters pierced the gorgeous desert sand and created one of the most visited trekking paths across the United Arab Emirates.

Furthermore, the company’s writers have created one of the most comprehensive guides about the top 50 Best Things to do in Abu Dhabi, detailing the most beautiful spots for photography, the ultimate hotels, as well as some of the must-see historic landmarks that make Abu Dhabi’s culture so rich and vibrant.

From the Fossil dunes and the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, to Al Ain Oasis, and the esteemed Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to the Al Hudayriyat Beach, the Yas Bay Waterfront, and the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi has countless gorgeous spots that are brimming with tourists year-round.

