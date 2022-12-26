Submit Release
Monster Tree Service of Green Country Gets Into The Festive Spirit By Sponsoring Decorating Christmas Tree Cookies Party

Monster Tree Service of Green Country is delighted to announce that they recently sponsored a Christmas Party where children and adults alike enjoyed decorating Christmas Tree Cookies.

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Monster Tree Service of Green Country is delighted to announce that they recently sponsored a Christmas Party where children and adults alike enjoyed decorating Christmas Tree Cookies. The company has always been committed to its local community and came up with a novel, fun, and innovative method to combine their love of trees, and the outdoor lifestyle, with everyone’s favorite time of year, Christmas. The party was very well attended, there were many cookie masterpieces, and everyone had a fantastic time. 

“As the owners of Monster Tree Service of Green Country, we love nothing more than talking about trees and nature and educating people and families on how to keep their trees healthy and well-maintained,” said Brian Bounds of Monster Tree Service of Green Country. “My wife Beth is also a wonderful baker; she makes some of the best cookies I have ever tasted, which is why we hit upon the idea of sponsoring a Christmas Party in the community with a Christmas Tree Theme. It was the perfect concept to amalgamate our business with one of life’s great pleasures - cookies!!. The event was a huge success, and of course, I had to test a few of the cookies personally, they were all delicious. We are already planning to sponsor a similar event next Christmas and anticipate it becoming even more popular as word spreads.” 

Monster Tree Service of Green Country is locally owned and operated by Brian and Beth Bounds. The company is fully insured and targets relationships with its clients as its number one objective. Their team of professional arborists is committed to providing high-quality services that duly benefit their clients and the environment. They believe that they are not just providing an excellent tree service; they are helping make the world a healthier, more beautiful place together. For more information about the company and the services they provide, visit its website at https://www.monstertreeservice.com/green-country-east/

