Staying Ahead of the Curve: How Tarci's Dynamic Data Propels Enterprise Growth and Profitability

Dynamic data, or information that is constantly changing and updating in real-time, can greatly benefit enterprises in their efforts to attract and retain customers. A survey by Accenture found that companies using real-time analytics were twice as likely to report significant improvements in business performance compared to those using only historical data. Without this, companies may struggle to make informed decisions, understand their customers, and stay competitive in their industry. By gathering and analyzing data, businesses can identify market trends, monitor their competitors, and stay ahead of the curve.

Another way that the lack of data can harm companies is by hindering their ability to understand and engage with customers. Data can provide valuable insights into customer preferences, needs, and pain points, which can help businesses create more targeted and effective marketing campaigns. Without access to this information, companies may struggle to connect with their audience and may miss out on opportunities to retain and attract new customers.

With this gap in mind, enterprises are leveraging advanced technologies and solutions to ease their pains of utilizing the goldmine they're sitting on and transforming data into actionable insights. Tarci, a continuous intelligence engine that generates dynamic SMB data, aims to fill this void by helping organizations improve ROI at every touchpoint through insights via advanced data science.

Predicting Customer Conversion through Data Science

In 2019, Tarci Co-Founders Leetal Gruper (CEO) and Sergey Bahchissaraitsev (CTO) recognized a significant need for accurate and actionable data on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). As a result, they founded Tarci to serve customers like themselves who were committed to using data to predict a customer's likelihood to convert. As customers began using Tarci's dynamic data in other customer-facing functions, the company's vision expanded to encompass every point of contact between an enterprise and the SMBs it serves.

Tarci's Continuous Intelligence Engine integrates hundreds of data sources to create a comprehensive view of a company. The company's advanced data tagging system and AI technology generate dynamic SMB data, highlighting real-time opportunities throughout the customer life cycle. These capabilities set Tarci apart and allow it to provide unparalleled insights to its customers.

Granular SMB Profiles

With detailed SMB profiles from Tarci, sales teams can gain a deeper understanding of each prospect's current status and specific needs, enabling them to have relevant and valuable conversations. This granular data can help a team prioritize opportunities and make more informed decisions about how to allocate their time and resources. By using dynamic, high-resolution data from Tarci, teams can easily seize, enrich, and leverage existing opportunities and discover new ones within nurturing or target account lists. What’s more, sales teams can eliminate the need to waste time and efforts trying to locate and research SMB opportunities, or invest in low-value prospects, allowing them to focus on what they do best – closing deals.

With granular SMB profiles, teams can receive highly accurate company profiles on a weekly basis that are in need of their offering now. Those who have used Tarci have reported reducing their research time by over 50%, allowing them to focus on actual opportunities and increase their sales closure rate.

The advancement of digitalization and tech revolution calls for companies to abandon obsolete practices and outdated models to turn complexities into opportunities. With its capability to help enterprises find SMB opportunities in minutes, Tarci’s game-changing platform is disrupting global industries and multiple sectors – from merchant service payments, insurance and benefits, business loans, to eCommerce solutions.

