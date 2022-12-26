IWC Innovations Shares Best Practices for Mitigating Water Safety Hazards, Including Legionella

Unique insights and recommendations for testing, prevention, risk management, Legionella control, water treatment

IWC Innovations, a longtime provider of innovative water safety and management programs, today shared best practices guidance that enables property owners to mitigate the risk of Legionella and other waterborne pathogen related health hazards. The best practices are part of the company's updated water management plan programs. The new plans go further than any previous processes in identifying facility water system inefficiencies and vulnerabilities, especially those that can contribute to the spread of dangerous and fatal diseases such as Legionella. IWC's services include consulting, testing, prevention, treatment, water management plans, sanitization and remediation, and overall water safety solutions.

"Legionella bacteria causes the infamous Legionnaires' disease, which is a serious type of pneumonia," said President and ASSE-certified Legionella specialist Brian Waymire. "Now, with our new high tech comprehensive water management plan program, routine testing procedures, specialized next generation water treatment, focused prevention, and best practices, property owners can do more to be preventative and protect people from getting sick when they are unknowingly breathing Legionella bacteria in water mist—or someone accidentally inhales water into the lungs."

Legionella can be deadly, and facilities need to get ahead of transmission by optimizing water system safety. According to the CDC, one in 10 people who get sick from Legionnaires' disease will die. Bacteria can live in potable water, as well as non-potable cooling towers and heating and cooling delivery systems, ice machines, drinking fountains, hot tubs and other gym facilities, such as steam showers, decorative fountains and other water systems.

By adopting IWC's comprehensive prevention program, property owners gain the ability to identify any potential health hazards and issues inherent to their specific site to prevent waterborne disease pathogens in commercial water systems.

IWC's water safety experts provide the highest level of protection in preventing a potential legionella outbreak by delivering individual site assessments that offer a comprehensive analysis of the status of a building's water system's health, efficiency and safety. IWC provides professional recommendations on how to prevent Legionella and other waterborne pathogens, and put plans in place that make it easy to prevent the disease. Any possible Legionella or water safety risk will be addressed with a customized plan that maximizes compliance and risk mitigation.

The water safety company will offer full turnkey solutions including conducting routine tests and inspecting water systems, suggesting innovative solutions for the prevention, detection and eradication of Legionella. It will provide a comprehensive inspection report and a full array of water treatment services for maximum risk mitigation and efficiency.

Extensive planning goes into designing, installing and maintaining a facility's systems; however, sometimes not enough thought goes into the water treatment and safety of that system. Precise planning and service can prevent serious operational problems, ensure system longevity and provide a large return on a company's water system investment.

About IWC Innovations

IWC Innovations is the leader in the water safety industry and one of the only companies to offer the full circle of services, including all facets of water safety and treatment, along with the most comprehensive and cutting-edge approach to Legionella prevention, detection and solutions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, IWC Innovation's team consists of highly skilled water specialists boasting some of the top expertise in the country. They deliver routine and crisis water testing, comprehensive water management safety programs, maximum Legionella risk mitigation, remediation and sanitization of legionella, specialized filters, and the gamut of water system treatment programs, services, and unique solutions, including solving complex water issues nationwide. IWC Innovations apart. The company has been showing impressive revenue jumps, averaging 270% year over year since its inception in 2016.

