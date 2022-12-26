Welcome Saudi unveils The Welcome Saudi Hotel Awards 2022 Winners.

Recognizing and celebrating the best hotels in Saudi Arabia, The Welcome Saudi Hotel Awards 2022 revealed the top hotels in various categories for discerning travelers to visit in different cities.

The first-ever installment of The Welcome Saudi Hotel Awards just concluded, and winners have been crowned. The awards aimed to recognize and celebrate the best hotels in Saudi Arabia, as well as the efforts made by hotel teams in providing exceptional guest experiences.

The Welcome Saudi Hotel Awards 2022 featured various categories across the major cities of Saudi Arabia and the results also serve as a valuable and trusted online guide for travelers searching for the best hotels to stay in Saudi Arabia.

Fours Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Tower

According to Welcome Saudi, this year’s awards have been a great starting point for the hotel awards. The awards attracted an incredible diversity of entries from cities in Saudi Arabia, further certifying the quality and diversity of hotels in the Kingdom.

Winning hotels Riyadh

Riyadh is the capital city and one of the liveliest cities in Saudi Arabia. In The Welcome Saudi Hotel Awards 2022, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh scooped the Best Luxury Hotel Award. The Best New 5-Star Hotel went to Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel, which also collected the Best New Luxury Hotel and Best Luxury Experience Hotel awards. Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences was awarded the Best Business Hotel and Best Spa Hotel.

Other standout winning Riyadh hotels include Jareed Hotel, which picked up the Best Luxury Boutique Hotel and Best Luxury Business Hotel awards; Vivienda Hotel Villas Granada was awarded Best Luxury Serviced Villas, Nofa Resort which picked up The Best Luxury Resort and Hyatt Place Riyadh Sulaimania, emerging as a Highly Commended hotel.

Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel

Award winners Jeddah



The New Shangri-La Hotel overlooks the new Jeddah Waterfront

Jeddah is a major tourist city based on the western coast of Saudi Arabia and many Jeddah hotels are located close to the beautiful Red sea. In Jeddah, Park Hyatt Jeddah, located right on the shores of the Red Sea, was recognized as Best Sea View Hotel and Best Spa Hotel. The new Shangri-La Jeddah, located on the new Jeddah Waterfront along the shores of the Red Sea and home to the renowned Shang Palace restaurant, walked away with three shining awards: Best New 5-Star Hotel, Best New Luxury Hotel, and Best Waterfront Hotel.

Radisson Blue, Jeddah Corniche, was recognized as Best View Hotel due to its proximity to the Red sea and Formula 1 Grand Prix track. The Venue Hotel Jeddah Corniche picked up the Best Luxury Business Hotel award, and Swissotel Living Hotel Jeddah was awarded Best Luxury Family Hotel and Best Luxury Apart Hotel. Park Inn by Radisson Jeddah Madinah Road was the Best New 4 Star Hotel, and Adagio Aparthotel Jeddah Malik Road and Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street were Highly Commended in Jeddah.

Award winners Makkah



An aerial view showing the sprawling hotels around the Grand Mosque in Makkah

Leading Makkah hotels in grabbing awards at The Welcome Saudi Hotel Awards 2022 were Makkah Clock Royal Tower and Raffles Makkah Palace. Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel, picked up the Best Landmark Hotel and Best Luxury Hotel awards. Raffles Makkah Palace, one of the closest hotels to the Grand Mosque of Makkah, received the Best Luxury Experience Hotel and Best Spa Hotel Awards.

Swissotel Makkah was crowned Makkah’s Leading Hotel, Pullman Zamzam Makkah the Best Family Hotel and Movenpick Makkah Hajar Towers the Best Luxury Value Hotel. Swissotel Makkah Al Maqam was awarded Best Value Hotel and Makkah Hotel and Towers was Makkah’s Highly Commended hotel.

Award winners Madinah



The leading hotels in Madinah are located close to the Holy Mosque

Madinah hotels include several well-known international hotel brands. The Best Luxury Hotel in Madinah was Dar Al Iman InterContinental, an IHG Hotel. Zamzam Pullman Madinah scooped the Best 5-Star Hotel and Best Family Hotel awards, setting a new benchmark in quality and comfort. Dar Al Taqwa Hotel received the Best Haram View Hotel and Best Luxury Boutique Hotel, and Madinah Hilton Hotel was recognized as the Best City Hotel.

To see the complete list of winners and categories, visit Welcome Saudi Hotel Awards page. As tourism in Saudi Arabia continues to grow with an anticipated 100 million visitors per year by 2030, Welcome Saudi is at the digital forefront and provides video tours of hotels to help visitors get the general feel of hotels ahead of their visit. The hotel video tours are available on the hotel-specific pages of Welcome Saudi and on their official You Tube Channel which has received almost 1 million views over the past year.

