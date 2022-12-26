Meridianbet New Shirt Sponsor of Crvena zvezda Belgrade

/EIN News/ -- BELGRADE, Serbia, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, the Southeast Europe’s oldest and EU top 50 bookmaker, has just announced a historic sponsorship deal with BC Crvena zvezda, one of the ABA region’s and Euroleague powerhouse and Serbia’s current and most crowned champion.



The partnership represents the largest sponsorship ever secured by a private company in the history of the sport, and signals a significant milestone for both organizations.

As part of the deal, Meridianbet will become the shirt sponsor and official betting partner of BC Crvena zvezda and will have a prominent presence at all home games. In addition, the company will leverage its extensive communication channels to promote the club and engage with its passionate fan base, both in ABA and Euroleague.

This partnership is a natural fit for Meridianbet, as the company has long been a passionate supporter of sports and region’s leading CSR protagonist. By partnering with BC Crvena zvezda, Meridianbet is able to further cement its commitment to the sports industry and contribute to the growth and development of basketball in the region.

The sponsorship also marks a major achievement for BC Crvena zvezda, as the club continues to build on its success in the Euroleague. With the support of Meridianbet, the club will be able to further enhance its performance on and off the court, as it strives to achieve even greater heights in the world of basketball.

Overall, this sponsorship represents a win-win for both parties and is a testament to the strength and potential of the partnership. We are excited to see what the future holds for Meridianbet and BC Crvena zvezda as they work together to reach new heights in the world of sports.

