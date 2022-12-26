EQBR Makes History By Receiving Regulatory Approval By Korean Government For FSC-Registered Security Token Offerings

San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2022) - EQBR Holdings ("EQBR"), an early-stage, high-growth web3 blockchain company, has developed a Security Token Offering (STO) solution whereby businesses can complete the offering of securities tokens and the applications that support it (e.g., wallets, exchanges, etc.) within 30 minutes or less. EQBR has announced plans to fully integrate the Equilibrium Blockchain with APANDA Partners ("APND"). IGIS Asset Management ("IGIS"), the nation's top real estate asset management company with a portfolio of over $45 billion in Assets Under Management, has the real estate assets available to be tokenized and Shinhan Financial Group ("Shinhan"), Korea's largest financial group with $77 billion in Assets Under Management, will leverage its vast reach in customer accounts and sales network on a global scale.

This is the very first and only fully-regulated, end-to-end platform for listing and trading FSC-registered security tokens in Korea. The Equilibrium integration, which is planned to be completed in the first half of next year, is another milestone in the shared vision to lead the world in bringing and accessing large-scale real-world assets on chain.

The FSC has taken a very conservative and prudent position in issuing Sandbox Approvals - innovative financial services - to blockchain technology companies and APND went through FSC's intensive examination for the last year as a joint venture of three parties in IGIS, Shinhan, and EQBR. This is why the Sandbox Approval for a blockchain-based fragmentized investment platform is a breakthrough for the blockchain industry and financial markets drawing global attention.

APND's business model is summarized as follows: APND acquires high-quality assets (mainly real-property secured loans) identified by IGIS, and entrusted to Shinhan. Shinhan will issue and sell the beneficial certificates to customers, but actual trading will be done through tokens to be issued by APND. The individual investor may sell and purchase on the secondary market in the form of a blockchain-based platform to be operated by APND. EQBR is to provide the underpinning blockchain technology to enable fast and secure on-chain capabilities built into the Equilibrium blockchain.

JaeKun Jung, Head of business at EQBR, said, "Under the Sandbox Approval, APND will be able to provide a safe and profitable investment method to individual investors in an easy and transparent way. This is the first example to show how Web 3.0 technology can innovate in the financial sector. "EQBR has been developing Web 3.0 business solutions in Singapore and the United States as well since 2021. We will launch the same services in cooperation with local partners in Southeastern Asia and the US and strive to localize and standardize our STO services for those regions."

The joint venture's new blockchain-based business is scheduled to begin within the first two quarters of 2023. The fragmentized investment market based on real estate or real estate secured loans is still in a very early stage, but its future is bright. Further, new fragmentized investment schemes based on other high-value assets, e.g. artwork and high-end luxury items will continue to appear in financial markets, indicating the possibility that the securities will be replaced by tokens in the future. In anticipation of generalizing the fragmentation business model, EQBR will unveil an STO-as-a-service at CES 2023, a global technology event hosting 100,000+ attendees, to be held in January 2023 in Las Vegas to showcase how enterprise companies can easily launch and operate STO services on a subscription basis.

About EQBR Holdings:

Founded in 2020, EQBR has partnered with enterprising businesses as an operator, investor, and third-party blockchain technology solutions provider. EQBR's innovative blockchain engine called Equilibrium is the industry's first commercially-viable blockchain. Since then, EQBR has developed several decentralized apps on top of Equilibrium, including the Whisper Messenger (an all-in-one blockchain-based secure messenger, wallet, and super app), EQ Hub (a no-code developer tool), and My Flex (an NFT minting platform).

