Employment Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Epic Healthcare Staffing, LLC, for Alleged Meal & Rest Period Violations

Epic Healthcare Staffing, LLC allegedly failed to provide employees with legally required meal and rest periods.

The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Epic Healthcare Staffing, LLC alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Epic Healthcare Staffing, LLC is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Case No. 22STCV38980. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Epic Healthcare Staffing, LLC allegedly failed to pay employees for all the time they were under the employer's control. This, allegedly, includes the time Plaintiff and other California Class Members had to submit to mandatory COVID-19 questionnaires and temperature checks prior to clocking in for the day. To the extent that the time worked off-the-clock did not qualify for overtime premium payment, Defendant allegedly failed to pay minimum and overtime wages for the time worked off-the-clock.

The Complaint further alleges, that due to rigorous work schedules, employees were from time to time "unable to take thirty (30) minute off duty meal breaks, nor be fully relieved of duty for their meal periods." As a result of Defendant's alleged intentional disregard of the obligation to follow California Labor Codes, Defendant allegedly failed to properly calculate and/or pay all required compensation.

