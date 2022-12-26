Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Assist with Insulin Tubing (AVT-130)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Insulin tubing is 8 inches long and is always in my way," said an inventor from Albany, Ga., "so I invented the RETRACTABLE LINE to keep the tubing out of my way."

The invention ensures that the insulin tube used with an insulin pump is kept organized and out of danger from being torn away from the pump or the injection site. It would not interfere with the natural body movements or use of the machine or with the insulin drip-feeding method administered by the insulin pump. It also ensures that the tube remains intact, especially while sleeping. The device is functional, easy to attach and use as well as convenient, lightweight and portable.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AVT-130, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

