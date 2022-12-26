Country Music Artist Carolyn Marie Has Released A Heartwarming New Christmas Song Called Bells

With the assistance of her fans in a unique creative session, Carolyn Marie has released a new Christmas song with famed producer John Kennedy. Available on all streaming platforms, this song is sure to bring on the holiday spirit.

With Christmas only a few days away, it’s definitely time to start getting into the Christmas spirit. One of the best ways to do this is with Christmas music. Heartwarming tunes that remind people of home and love with their families are some of the best songs for this task.

Country music artist Carolyn Marie has captured that Christmas spirit in her brand-new song, Bells. In partnership with an all-star team of producers and recording engineers, she has put together a new classic with a timeless story to tell.

The story of Bells by Carolyn Marie

Bells began to take shape last December during one of Carolyn’s weekly live “Let’s Write a Song Together” sessions with her fans. Utilizing the Instagram Livestream tool, she set to work to create a Christmas song. Her fans eagerly responded and helped her weave a beautiful story into a festive melody.

The song begins with the story of a pair of childhood friends and their journey to love as they leave their hometown and eventually find each other again. The story is set in the backdrop of the Christmas season as Carolyn weaves the tale through her lyrics and melodies.

Bells was created in partnership with some all-star members of the music industry. Nashville-based producer, John Kennedy, worked with Carolyn on this beautiful tribute to the holiday season. John Kennedy has also produced artists like Faith Hill and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Carolyn’s vocals were recorded by renowned recording engineer Cooper Anderson. Some of the artists Cooper Anderson has worked with include Justin Bieber and Kanye West. Finally, the team was completed with music engineer Sean Neff, the same music engineer that has worked with Keith Urban.

Where to listen to Bells

Bells was released earlier this month and is available on all streaming platforms. Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music all have the song available to listen to and add to one’s favorite Christmas song playlists.

For the creative social media fans, Bells is available as a Tik Tok sound for them to use for their festive posts. It’s even available through Deezer. One can also download it through iTunes or listen on YouTube. Regardless of how one listens to music, they can find it on their favorite platform.

Conclusion

Carolyn Marie put together the ultimate team to create this festive Christmas song. Her fans were eager to help and worked with her on the lyrics and the story they tell, while music industry legends John Kennedy, Cooper Anderson, and Sean Neff helped her record her vocals and music.

The culmination of all of their efforts has put together a brand-new Christmas song classic that is sure to be a favorite on the holiday playlist for years to come.

