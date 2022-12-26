Key Credit Fix Founder Bryan Pugh Providing Personalized Credit Services with Certified Consultants

A healthy, accurate credit report is vital to securing a loan for purchasing a vehicle, home, or business. Key Credit Fix helps clients repair their credit to boost credit scores and quality for more beneficial loans. With personalized credit service from certified consultants, trust the experts in credit repair.

Key Credit Fix uses a simple three-step plan to enhance clients’ credit. After registering, customers are assigned an experienced case advisor who works personally with them throughout the process. The company contacts credit agencies to dispute negative accounts on clients’ credit reports and provides 24/7 status reports, along with updates on case activity.

“Bad credit is not a permanent situation,” said founder Bryan Pugh. “With the help of our certified consultants, we will show you the proper steps needed to improve your scores, remove inaccuracies, and help with all credit repair needs.”

Personalized credit services

Key Credit Fix offers free consultations with experts certified by the Consumer Data Industry Association. As banks and lenders demand higher credit scores for loan approval, Pugh said an accurate credit report is more critical than ever before. Key Credit Fix can help clients boost their credit scores and achieve their goals.

“With our company, you’ll deal with the same credit expert throughout the entire process, developing a strong relationship so that we can better serve you,” Pugh said.

Pugh and his team are dedicated to providing quality service and achieving results for their clients. The founder is so confident in the efficiency of his workers that he offers a 60-day guarantee if at least 15% of the negative items on a credit report aren’t removed.

Full spectrum of credit assistance

Key Credit Fix has a team of qualified experts ready to help clients with bankruptcy, past-due statements, liens, repossessions, identity theft, and much more. The company also offers a variety of packages to fit clients’ needs.

After the initial consultation, the team at Key Credit Fix begins aggressive credit repair by working with credit bureaus toward stopping collection calls and removing negative items. Credit repair is usually a three- to six-month process and could be longer depending on the situation.

“We strive to help our clients achieve timely results without the hassle of taking on credit bureaus themselves, so they can spend more time doing what they love doing and less time worrying,” Pugh said.

The credit experts at Key Credit Fix guide clients through evaluating their credit and asserting their legal rights with honesty, integrity, and dependability. Those interested in seeing the difference the company can make with their credit can download the mobile app for free on the Google Play Store.

Meet the founder

Bryan Pugh, Key Credit Fix founder, is an experienced credit specialist leveraging years of experience in the consumer services industry for client results. Pugh is skilled in negotiation, sales, credit control, and various technical skills.

Conclusion

Visit the Key Credit Fix website to learn more about the company and how its team of experts can help improve credit scores. Reach out on Twitter and Instagram to connect with the company on social media, or find Bryan Pugh on Facebook and TikTok.

Media Contact

Bryan Pugh Key Credit Fix

Bryan Pugh

United States