GeIL to unveil DDR5 8000MHz 16GBX2 Ultra-Speed Memory Kit

The powerful 8000Mhz available on EVO V and Polaris RGB product lines in Q1, 2023

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeIL – Golden Emperor International Ltd. – One of the world's leading PC components & peripheral manufacturers is proud to announce the grand launch of the DDR5 8000MHz 16GB x 2 CL38-48-48-90 1.45V ultra-speed modules will be available in Q1, 2023. GeIL DDR5 lineup includes EVO V and Polaris RGB are tailor-made for hardcore gamers and hardware enthusiasts to deliver unparalleled performance and stability. In addition, GeIL Dyna 5 has created a comprehensive and efficient automated testing process for grading and sorting every DDR5 IC. As a result, GeIL ensures the bandwidth data transmission, compatibility, reliability, and integrity to meet all the demands of gamers and overclockers using Intel's latest platforms.

GeIL DDR5-8000MHz series has passed the required burn-in tests using the latest ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX motherboard. The following screenshots indicate those test results:

GeIL is a brand committed to offering memory products with a wider range of overclocking potential to PC enthusiasts and gamers. The latest GeIL DDR5 8000MHz memory modules are built with the advanced PMIC (Power Management IC), which can effectively obtain and control a wider range of localized voltage adjustments. The PMIC is used to enhance the overall stability and performance of the memory module and can effectively unlock additional overclocking headroom.

GeIL DDR5 8000MHz memory modules will be available at major retailers worldwide in Q1 2023. These modules are the intelligent choice for users looking to get high-performance DDR5 memory that has been highly customized for pro gamers and overclockers alike.

About GeIL

GeIL – Golden Emperor International Ltd. – one of the world's leading PC components & peripheral manufacturers that concentrates on making the most innovative products, from memory modules to gaming peripherals for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

Established in 1993, GeIL has soon become one of the most trusted memory professionals in the industry. In 2000, with the vast knowledge of tweaking and producing some of the world's fastest DRAM modules, GeIL shook the PC enthusiast market and changed it for the better. Introducing the first-ever RGB illuminated DDR5 modules, the memory heat-spreader, and the dual-channel packaged memory kit are all innovative concepts GeIL introduced in the PC DIY market. In addition, GeIL has focused on perfecting the technologies of IC testing, memory burn-in, and quality assurance for memory products across all market segments. GeIL memory is now trusted and distributed in over 50 countries worldwide.

