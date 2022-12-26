Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,590 in the last 365 days.

ADIDAS CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF ITS FIRST TERREX STORE IN CANADA

Located in Vancouver's Kitsilano, the new store offers in-person access to the full line of high-end outdoor gear

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, adidas officially opened its doors to the first ever Canadian TERREX store situated in the outdoor hub of Vancouver, Kitsilano. The new store offers Canadian customers the opportunity to shop and experience the entire TERREX collection in-person.

adidas TERREX is adidas' outdoor-specific brand that enables greater accessibility and inclusivity in nature through gear that inspires outdoor adventure – be it climbing, trail running, mountain biking or enjoying a day on the snowy mountains.

"The TERREX store is something we are thrilled to bring to Vancouver and Canada," says Lesley Hawkins, VP Retail at adidas Canada. "As a brand attuned to the harsh conditions of the outdoors, we couldn't think of a region better suited than Vancouver to start our journey. It's an opportunity to give local outdoor lovers access to the adidas TERREX products they've been waiting for."

The apparel, footwear and accessories product assortment at the store have been specifically curated for the Vancouver outdoor enthusiast, from trail running, hiking, mountain biking, skiing and more. The store features adidas TERREX items that Canadians could previously only find online or in select stores. Favourite products such as the TERREX Free Hiker, Xploric outerwear, and Agravic trail range takes centre stage at the new location. Designed with an immersive experience in mind, the store contains a footwear wall with a digital screen showcasing the best of TERREX products, along with a textured pebble flooring for testing.

"The Kitsilano TERREX store brings the outdoors into a retail community environment," says Ms. Hawkins. "Using state-of-the-art materials and technology, the space showcases adidas' commitment to innovation and sustainability." Welcomed by an immersive canopy featuring live plants, store visitors can learn about adidas' efforts to help end plastic waste in the store's discovery zone. To further bring the outdoor community together, Kitsilano TERREX will serve as a gathering place where consumers can learn from in-house gear fitters, test new products and connect before or after their many outdoor adventures.

The new adidas' TERREX store in is located at 2235 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC. To learn more about the store opening please visit https://www.adidas.ca/en/terrex.

About adidas TERREX

If nature could talk, it'd tell us all to get out more. 

It'd say whoever you are, wherever you're from, you belong out here. It'd say you're all welcome so come adventure, destress, feel better. It'd ask us to please be kinder. To have its back like it has ours. It'd say protect me, be conscious and work together – because we owe it all to the great outdoors.

It'd say bring your friends, your community and bring your family, let's all connect. Let's come together and tell the world what we believe nature wants them to hear. Let's go, unite and keep pushing what's possible. Let's inspire every human being to find their own individual summits.

Let's enable all humans to live a more connected, conscious and adventurous life. 

We are adidas TERREX
We are #UnitedBySummits
#adidasTERREX

@adidasterrex
adidas.com/terrex

SOURCE adidas Canada

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/26/c4536.html

You just read:

ADIDAS CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF ITS FIRST TERREX STORE IN CANADA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.