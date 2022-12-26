Why take a surprise destination vacation this holiday season, according to Whym

Surprise destination vacations are becoming a thing for travelers who want an out-of-the-ordinary experience — from splurge trips to surprise vow renewals and solo travels. Here's why this idea is the perfect vacation for couples, solo vacationers, families, and groups.

Many travelers have dreamt of just showing up at the airport, looking at the departures board, and just hopping on the next flight, destination unknown. According to Whym, this is a new intriguing new trend across the U.S.

"For travelers who don't have the time or interest in planning their own vacations, or for those with a penchant for adventure, Whym is here to take over the job. Our team of obsessive travelers does not just organize the details of a plan, though. We are making the decision for their ultimate weekend getaway," explains Bridget, the founder of Whym.

This booming trend post-pandemic serves as a perfect getaway for those who want the idea of leaving the planning, details, and logistics to someone else and just pack up and go. Imagine, for example, a surprise honeymoon where stressed-out couples do not need to plan anything at all.

Surprise destination vacations are the main focus of Whym, whose team leads the way in deciding the ultimate destination for a weekend getaway to send clients on after filling out a survey about their interests.

It’s really simple - the traveler selects the dates, the budget, completes the survey and Whym takes it from there. All destinations are guaranteed to be within the US and territories, but other than that, it’s all about the surprise!

Whym plans a full itinerary, including travel arrangements, lodging, and a few surprise activities customized to a traveler’s interests, as well as a fully built itinerary of restaurants to visit, neighborhoods to explore, & more, but they won't know a thing until two to three hours before their departure.

Bryce Miller, one of Whym's clients, went on a couples trip with his wife and were sent to Columbus, Ohio, for a weekend getaway. While Ohio may not have been on their guess list, they found a treasure trove of things to explore and enjoy along the way.

"We had never thought of visiting there, but we loved every detail. They gave us an incredible suggested itinerary that even had a few cool surprises along the way," Bryce wrote.

Emilie Cooper, another client, said she decided to use Whym for her husband's 40th birthday. They always had thought about visiting New York City but had never been before and were thrilled with the reveal.

"The trip to NYC that they planned for us was perfect. They had suggestions that checked all the boxes for a perfect trip," wrote Emilie.

Travel is supposed to be memorable, an experience, and just plain fun and with Whym. People get all of that and more without any of the work of planning a trip themselves.

“For those who want to seize the opportunity of going on a surprise destination vacation, head to "Book Your Whym" to choose the number of nights and budget you’re after, complete a survey so they can learn all about you, and then let the team plan the ideal Whym,” says Bridget.

Others who wish to learn more about the process, discover secret destinations, travel hacks, and more may visit the Whym website at onawhym.com or follow its social channels for more information.

Media Contact

Whym

3477669496

United States