Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff in Honor of North Haven Firefighter Matthias Wirtz

Governor Ned Lamont

12/26/2022

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff in Honor of North Haven Firefighter Matthias Wirtz

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff in honor of North Haven Firefighter Matthias Wirtz, who died in the line of duty this morning while responding to a residential fire.

Flags should be lowered immediately and remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time. The Office of the Governor will send out a notification when flags should be returned to full staff.

“The passing of North Haven Firefighter Matthias Wirtz is heartbreaking, and we honor his bravery and courage in responding early this morning to a multi-alarm residential fire, where over a dozen people have become displaced,” Governor Lamont said. “This is particularly upsetting as it comes at a time of year when families and friends are gathering to celebrate the holiday season. His passing is a painful reminder that first responders work every single day of the year, 24 hours a day, and often miss holidays with their families in order to protect the people of our state. My heart is with his family, friends, and colleagues in the North Haven Fire Department.”

