The President arrives in Saint Petersburg

UZBEKISTAN, December 25 - On December 26, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived on a working visit to Russia’s Saint Petersburg.

The Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov and other officials met the distinguished guest at Pulkovo International Airport.

Today the President of Uzbekistan will take part in the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The agenda of the event includes current issues of enhancing multilateral cooperation within the organization.

Source: UzA