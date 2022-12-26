'BE YOU' accessibility Event by Redington in Collaboration with Mawaheb Art Studio and Community Café for People of Determination in Dubai

26th December, 2022 - Dubai -

Redington Middle East are teaming up with Mawaheb Art Studio and creating an accessibility activity at the Art Studio to bring awareness about People of Determination, supported by Microsoft UAE

There is no disability that should constraint the creativity of an individual.

In celebration of the creative souls and on occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, ‘BE YOU’ initiative took place in Dubai, at Mawaheb Art Studio with the extremely talented students and teachers of the studio.

During the event Redington Middle East and Microsoft UAE employees and leadership went hand in hand with the students and teachers of Mawaheb to create a masterpiece canvas showcasing the colors and values of the brand, in addition to a lot of other fun activities and also included a detailed showcase of the all Windows enabled devices and Surface Pro tablets new tools such as speech-to-text dictate, immersive reader, Quick Starter and many more that should help the students and their mentors in their day to day tasks.

Henrik Baunsgaard - General Manager MEA, Consumer Channel Sales & Marketing Microsoft commented -



“At Microsoft, we are passionate about creating products and services that are accessible for people with disabilities. Our mission to ‘empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more’ doesn’t just begin and end with the products we create and the services we offer. It extends to the culture of our workplace and weaving accessibility into the fabric of our company—from hiring people with disabilities, to creating inclusive marketing, and awarding our Accessibility in Action digital badge. We want people with disabilities to have full access to technology and information, and we congratulate Redington and Mawaheb Art Studio and Community Café on their important work in this space”.

Jeetendra Berry President - IT Volume Distribution, MEA Redington Commented -

“The Redington team had the opportunity to visit Mawaheb Art studio and spend a day filled with understanding how gifted people of determination are. We showcased and demonstrated the Microsoft Surface product, which would enhance their artistic skills digitally.”

During the event Wemmy de Maaker the founder & director of Mawaheb reminded everyone of the mission and vision of the center by saying:

‘It is the Vision of the studio to encourage people of determination to reach their highest potential, through art and life skills.We believe in the limitless power of inclusion and aim to have this understood – and felt – by all. For we know anything is possible when each and every individual is given the chance to explore their full creative potential.

Redington Middle East and Microsoft UAE are committed to being an active player within their local communities through their accessibility campaigns and works hard in building an inclusive culture within their organization that is open for all.

