TV News Alert: Behind-the-Scenes and Live Times Square New Year's Eve Event Coverage

The co-organizers of the famous Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop are once again offering free, HD satellite/fiber feeds and an embeddable webcast of the celebration from Times Square, New York, as well as content featuring behind-the-scenes preparations leading up to the big night.

Pre-New Year's Eve footage featuring the arrival and installation of the "2023" numerals atop of One Times Square, the assembly and lighting of the New Year's Eve Ball, Good Riddance Day, Confetti Test, the Wishing Wall and other preparations.

Pre-event coverage will be available via download, featuring 16 x 9 HD broadcast quality video, B-Roll footage (encoded as H.264), broadcast and web quality pre-packaged EPKs, photos and press releases.

Download access at: https://timessquareball.net/press/.

BROADCAST LIVE NEW YEAR'S EVE COVERAGE OF TIMES SQUARE 2023

Live coverage of the Times Square New Year's Eve festivities with exclusive panoramic views from proprietary camera locations with the ambient and natural sounds. Highlights include the lighting and raising of the New Year's Eve Ball at 6 p.m. EST, hourly countdowns, live musical performances by Platinum-Certified singer, songwriter and producer Chelsea Cutler ("Devil on My Shoulder," "Sad Tonight," "Men on The Moon" and John Lennon's "Imagine" just before midnight) and multi-talented singer, songwriter and producer JVKE ("this is what falling in love feels like", "golden hour" and "this is what heartbreak feels like"), a Chinese cultural performance presented by the Sino-American Friendship Association, New York Dance group ANEW, special guests and the pushing of the Waterford Crystal button that signals the Ball Drop at midnight.

This clean, uninterrupted feed will be provided free of charge to media organizations around the world on a non-exclusive basis solely for their use in creating television and streaming programming relating to the event. Additional information, including a schedule of events and talent, will be available in the coming weeks at http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/index.aspx.

NORTH AMERICAN FEED:

VIA FIBER IN HD 1080i/59.94: Saturday, December 31, 2022; 4:00 pm to 12:15 a.m. EST

VIA SATELLITE IN HD 1080i/59.94: Saturday, December 31, 2022; 10:00 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST

INTERNATIONAL FEED:

VIA FIBER IN HD 1080i/59.94: Saturday, December 31, 2022; 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST (Sunday, January 1, 2023; 0445-0515 GMT)

VIA SATELLITE IN HD 1080i/50: Saturday, December 31, 2022; 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST (Sunday, January 1, 2023; 0445-0515 GMT)

Complete technical information is available on-line: https://www.timessquarenyc.org/times-square-new-years-eve/media-press/new-years-eve-pool-feed-information.

EMBED LIVE COMMERCIAL-FREE NEW YEAR'S EVE WEBCAST OF TIMES SQUARE 2023

http://timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/webcast/index.aspx.

For more information on the feeds, contact Shelley Kapitulik-Jaye at 203-898-1501 (shelley@splashpr.us). Media and Press information is available at https://www.timessquarenyc.org/times-square-new-years-eve/media-press.

